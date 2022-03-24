Airlines are asking Biden to end mask requirements for planes and airports.

The chief executives of the largest US airlines asked President Biden on Wednesday to allow the federal mask to expire at airports and planes next month.

The group also asked the government to drop a requirement that foreign visitors test negative for the coronavirus before traveling to the United States.

“The persistent and persistent decline in hospitalization and death rates is one of the most urgent indications that our country is well protected from severe illness from Covid-19,” the chief executives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and many other passenger and cargo carriers wrote in Letter to Mr. Biden.

“Given that we have entered a different phase of dealing with this virus, we strongly support your view that ‘Covid-19 no longer needs to control our lives,'” they said, citing a phrase the president used in his speech. State of the Union who casts advance this month.