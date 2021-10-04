Air News returns to dilapidated Air India corporate family

Tata, one of India’s most powerful economic groups, will take over the ownership of public airline Air India this week, which has been in a state of despair and chaos as a result of decades of poor management.

But the story is very interesting because Tata is actually the founder of Air India. The airline was founded in 1932 and was later renamed Tata Air Services. Founder JRT Tata, he was in charge until 38. Tata managed the airline well and it became a model. In fact, when Singapore wanted to find its own airline, it said it was going to copy the Air India model of the day.

Because Tata Air India became nationalized in 1953. But for the next twenty years the Tatas were in charge of the company. Even though they were no longer the owners, the management was fantastic. That’s when Singapore copies the model.

In the 1970s, Indian Prime Minister Morarji Desai quarreled with Tata, the manager of the company, over a minor matter. Such anger he fired the corporate family and from that moment on Air India started having managers from the government. That is where the decline began. It was the collapse of the company that had been fearful of closing for two or three years. In fact, the corresponding price is zero. I hope they have a buyer.

Today Tata owns Jaguar Land Rover, manufactures cars, owns banks, owns telephone networks and is a co-owner of Vistara (along with Singapore Airlines) and Air Asia India. Air India will be its third airline.