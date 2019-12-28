Defence Jobs

Air Force AFCAT 01/2020 Batch Online Form

(Indian Air Force)

Post Name – Flying, Ground, NCC Entries(For Batch 01/2020)(Course January,2021)

 

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 01/December/2019

• Last Date – 30/December/2019

• Exam Date – Available Soon

• Batch will commence from – January,2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 • AFCAT Entry – Rs.250/-(For All Candidates)

NCC Special Entry & Metrology Entry – Exempted

Payment will be made through Debit Card, Credit Card/Net Banking or Bank Challan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
All over India

Training Venue – AFA,Hyderabad

 

 

 

 

 

 (As on 01/January/2021)

Flying Branch – 20-24 Years

Ground Duty(Technical/Non-Technical) – 20-26 years

Age Relaxation(upper age Limit) – As per Riles

 

 

 
Number of posts – Air Force Common Admission Test 01/2020

 

 

Vacancy Details for AFCAT Recruitment 2019-20
Post Name – AE,Admin & other SSC & PC Branches

Branch Name-Flying Branch, Ground Duty Branch(Technical/Non Technical),NCC Special Entry

Branch & Entry  wise seats  Distribution(Tentative)-:

(A) AFCAT Entry-:

(i) Flying Branch

SSC-60 Seats

(ii) Ground Duty(Technical)

Aeronautical Engineer(L)

PC-40 Seats,SSC-26 Seats

Aeronautical Engineer(M)

PC-23 Seats,SSC-16 Seats

(iii) Ground Duty(Non-Technical)

Admin

PC-24 Seats,SSC-16 Seats

Accts

PC-14  Seats,SSC-10 Seats

Lgs

PC-12 Seats,SSC-08 Seats

(B) NCC Special Entry

(i) Flying Branch

PC-10% seats are allocated out of CDSE vacancies

SSC-10% seats are allocated out of AFCAT vacancies

Pay Scale– Rs.15,500/-(Pay Level-10)

Training Period-:

For Flying & Ground Duty(Technical)-74 weeks

For Ground Duty(Non-Technical)-52 weeks

Educational Qualification:

Flying Branch-Graduation Degree in Any Stream with 60% marks have passed Physics &  Maths in 10+2 Level or BE/B.Tech Degree who have Attained Minimum 60% marks in Aggregate in all papers.

Ground Duty Technical Branch-

Aeronautical Engineering Electronics-(10+2)intermediate minimum 6% marks in Physics & math’s & Minimum 4 years Graduation/Integrated PG Degree in engineering/Technology

Aeronautical engineering mechanical – candidates with Minimum 60% Marks Each in physics and Mathematics at 10+2 Level & 4 years Engineering/Technology Degree in mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Aeronautical Engineering or equivalent degree.

Ground Duty Non-technical – Graduation Degree in Any Stream/Commerce with 60% marks minimum/Post Graduation degree in Any Stram with 50% marks minimum.

NCC Special Entry – NCC Air wing Senior Division ‘C’ certificate & other Details  as per flying branch Eligibility

*For More Details Check Official Notification

Physical Details-:

Ground Duty Technical Branch-Minimum height 157.5 Cms

Ground duty Non-Technical Branch-Height-male-157.5 cms,Female-152 cms

How to Apply for AFCAT Recruitment 2019-20 –Interested candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also official site of AFCAT before 30 /December/2019.

Requisites of Online Application Form-:

Passport Size Photograph

Signature

Left Thumb Impression

Mode of Selection– selection will be based on-:

Online Test

Interview

Physical Test

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here
