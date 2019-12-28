Air Force AFCAT 01/2020 Batch Online Form
(Indian Air Force)
Post Name – Flying, Ground, NCC Entries(For Batch 01/2020)(Course January,2021)
IMPORTANT DATES
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 01/December/2019
• Last Date – 30/December/2019
• Exam Date – Available Soon
• Batch will commence from – January,2021
|• AFCAT Entry – Rs.250/-(For All Candidates)
• NCC Special Entry & Metrology Entry – Exempted
Payment will be made through Debit Card, Credit Card/Net Banking or Bank Challan
JOB LOCATION
AGE LIMIT
|All over India
Training Venue – AFA,Hyderabad
|(As on 01/January/2021)
Flying Branch – 20-24 Years
Ground Duty(Technical/Non-Technical) – 20-26 years
Age Relaxation(upper age Limit) – As per Riles
|Number of posts – Air Force Common Admission Test 01/2020
Vacancy Details for AFCAT Recruitment 2019-20
|Post Name – AE,Admin & other SSC & PC Branches
Branch Name-Flying Branch, Ground Duty Branch(Technical/Non Technical),NCC Special Entry
Branch & Entry wise seats Distribution(Tentative)-:
(A) AFCAT Entry-:
(i) Flying Branch
SSC-60 Seats
(ii) Ground Duty(Technical)
Aeronautical Engineer(L)
PC-40 Seats,SSC-26 Seats
Aeronautical Engineer(M)
PC-23 Seats,SSC-16 Seats
(iii) Ground Duty(Non-Technical)
Admin
PC-24 Seats,SSC-16 Seats
Accts
PC-14 Seats,SSC-10 Seats
Lgs
PC-12 Seats,SSC-08 Seats
(B) NCC Special Entry
(i) Flying Branch
PC-10% seats are allocated out of CDSE vacancies
SSC-10% seats are allocated out of AFCAT vacancies
Pay Scale– Rs.15,500/-(Pay Level-10)
Training Period-:
For Flying & Ground Duty(Technical)-74 weeks
For Ground Duty(Non-Technical)-52 weeks
Educational Qualification:
Flying Branch-Graduation Degree in Any Stream with 60% marks have passed Physics & Maths in 10+2 Level or BE/B.Tech Degree who have Attained Minimum 60% marks in Aggregate in all papers.
Ground Duty Technical Branch-
Aeronautical Engineering Electronics-(10+2)intermediate minimum 6% marks in Physics & math’s & Minimum 4 years Graduation/Integrated PG Degree in engineering/Technology
Aeronautical engineering mechanical – candidates with Minimum 60% Marks Each in physics and Mathematics at 10+2 Level & 4 years Engineering/Technology Degree in mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Aeronautical Engineering or equivalent degree.
Ground Duty Non-technical – Graduation Degree in Any Stream/Commerce with 60% marks minimum/Post Graduation degree in Any Stram with 50% marks minimum.
NCC Special Entry – NCC Air wing Senior Division ‘C’ certificate & other Details as per flying branch Eligibility
*For More Details Check Official Notification
Physical Details-:
Ground Duty Technical Branch-Minimum height 157.5 Cms
Ground duty Non-Technical Branch-Height-male-157.5 cms,Female-152 cms
How to Apply for AFCAT Recruitment 2019-20 –Interested candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also official site of AFCAT before 30 /December/2019.
Requisites of Online Application Form-:
Passport Size Photograph
Signature
Left Thumb Impression
Mode of Selection– selection will be based on-:
Online Test
Interview
Physical Test
|Important Links
Apply
Click Here
Official website
Click Here
Download Official Notification
Click Here