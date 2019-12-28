Air Force AFCAT 01/2020 Batch Online Form

Post Name – AE,Admin & other SSC & PC Branches

Branch Name-Flying Branch, Ground Duty Branch(Technical/Non Technical),NCC Special Entry

Branch & Entry wise seats Distribution(Tentative)-:

(A) AFCAT Entry-:

(i) Flying Branch

SSC-60 Seats

(ii) Ground Duty(Technical)

Aeronautical Engineer(L)

PC-40 Seats,SSC-26 Seats

Aeronautical Engineer(M)

PC-23 Seats,SSC-16 Seats

(iii) Ground Duty(Non-Technical)

Admin

PC-24 Seats,SSC-16 Seats

Accts

PC-14 Seats,SSC-10 Seats

Lgs

PC-12 Seats,SSC-08 Seats

(B) NCC Special Entry

(i) Flying Branch

PC-10% seats are allocated out of CDSE vacancies

SSC-10% seats are allocated out of AFCAT vacancies

Pay Scale– Rs.15,500/-(Pay Level-10)

Training Period-:

For Flying & Ground Duty(Technical)-74 weeks

For Ground Duty(Non-Technical)-52 weeks

Educational Qualification:

Flying Branch-Graduation Degree in Any Stream with 60% marks have passed Physics & Maths in 10+2 Level or BE/B.Tech Degree who have Attained Minimum 60% marks in Aggregate in all papers.

Ground Duty Technical Branch-

Aeronautical Engineering Electronics-(10+2)intermediate minimum 6% marks in Physics & math’s & Minimum 4 years Graduation/Integrated PG Degree in engineering/Technology

Aeronautical engineering mechanical – candidates with Minimum 60% Marks Each in physics and Mathematics at 10+2 Level & 4 years Engineering/Technology Degree in mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Aeronautical Engineering or equivalent degree.

Ground Duty Non-technical – Graduation Degree in Any Stream/Commerce with 60% marks minimum/Post Graduation degree in Any Stram with 50% marks minimum.

NCC Special Entry – NCC Air wing Senior Division ‘C’ certificate & other Details as per flying branch Eligibility

*For More Details Check Official Notification

Physical Details-:

Ground Duty Technical Branch-Minimum height 157.5 Cms

Ground duty Non-Technical Branch-Height-male-157.5 cms,Female-152 cms

How to Apply for AFCAT Recruitment 2019-20 –Interested candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also official site of AFCAT before 30 /December/2019.

Requisites of Online Application Form-:

Passport Size Photograph

Signature

Left Thumb Impression

Mode of Selection– selection will be based on-:

Online Test

Interview

Physical Test