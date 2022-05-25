May 26, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

After wheat, India restricts sugar exports due to food crisis | Economy

Byron Rodgers May 26, 2022 2 min read

India will limit its sugar exports to ten million tonnes in the current season and maintain its availability and price in the country.

This decision follows a similar measure affecting wheat and comes amid signs of a tight global distribution.

According to the All India Sugar Trade Association, India is the second largest sugar producer in the world after Brazil and the largest consumer. In addition, it is the second largest exporter, and sales overseas limits will be the first in six years.

India broke its export record of seven million metric tonnes in the financial year 2021-2022 ending March, compared to 620,000 tonnes in 2017-2018.

Although estimates vary, the country is expected to produce more than 30 million tonnes during this growing season, while the estimated consumption is expected to be around 28 million tonnes, while the internal reserve is about eight million tonnes.

During the current sugar season from June to October, contracts for export of about nine million tonnes have been signed and 7.8 million have already been shipped, the government said in a statement.

The note further states that from next month, sugar mills and exporters will need government approval to sell their products outside the country.

Sugar consumption skyrocketed during the main festival season from September to November.

The price of sugar is relatively stable, but retail inflation rose to 7.8% in April, the highest in eight years. The government has announced tax cuts on petrol, diesel and cooking coal to ease inflationary pressures.

See also  India sells Air India to Tata Economics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Three insurgents and a policeman were killed in clashes in Indian Kashmir

May 25, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Govit-19 in India: Corona virus cases and vaccination from May 24

May 25, 2022 Byron Rodgers
4 min read

Even after the ban on sending wheat to India, it is coming at an all-time high

May 25, 2022 Byron Rodgers

You may have missed

2 min read

After wheat, India restricts sugar exports due to food crisis | Economy

May 26, 2022 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

Elon Musk has secured additional funding to acquire Twitter, according to filings | Twitter

May 26, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Sky Ferreira shares her first new song in three years: Listen

May 26, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Small robotic crabs are the world’s smallest remote-controlled walking robots

May 26, 2022 Iris Pearce