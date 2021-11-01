After 19 months of closure, India is reopening schools in many regions as Govt cases are declining

A group of children without internet access attends a registered class in a poor village in the state of Maharashtra, India (REUTERS / Prasanth Whitande)

Today the Indian capital resumed face-to-face classes with certain conditions; 50% efficiency, and non-compliance, After he announced Kovit’s arrival in March of the year, he was forced to close educational centers in the country.

“Finally! Today, for more than a year and a half, all the children are back in school.” Manish Sisodia, vice-president of the capital government, announced on his Twitter account that only children from the top can attend.

With the exception of New Delhi, the doors reopened on Monday in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala Elementary school students also celebrated their return to the classroom with songs, According to pictures released by Delhi NDTV news channel.

Three regions though For families who do not yet feel safe to send their children to school, the fear of a new default seems to be lessening as the country continues to implement the system of online classes.

Other parts of India have also been gradually opening their classrooms in recent weeks. In most cases only for high class students. This is due to the decline in Govt cases in the country, with 12,514 cases being reported per day, one of the lowest figures since last March, raising the total number of victims in the Asian country to 34.2 million.

Returning to classrooms in India, Govt vulnerabilities have been completely reduced. EFE / EPA / Divyakanth Solanki



India also recorded 251 deaths from Govt disease, bringing the global death toll to 458,437 since the outbreak. The data goes away The country of 1.3 billion people lived at the height of the epidemic last May, with more than 400,000 cases and 4,500 deaths reported daily, a shortage of medical supplies and congestion among hospitals and crematoriums.

For its part, the Asian nation administered 1.2 million doses against Kovit on the last day, with more than 1,000 million serums used since the ambitious vaccination campaign began in mid-January. In total, more than 730 million people have at least one dose, while only 330 million people are already enjoying the full schedule.

The Indian government aims to vaccinate one billion people by the end of the year, starting after the childhood vaccine is approved. A Delhi government spokesman told the Al Jazeera online daily that the decision to reopen the schools was made in light of the significant drop in the COVID-19 cases, anonymously. “The government is vigilant. In addition, everyone from teachers to non-teaching staff is vaccinated., Said.

Girls and boys play football at the Anantapur Sports Academy in India. The academy also reopened after the cases dropped. Due to the question of the roots of the tradition, many parents in Anantapur did not allow their daughters to play football. (EFE / Lalika)



“Strict action will be taken if any school violates the rules,” he said, including “immediately closing the school” if a viral infection is detected there.

While the children were excited to return, some caring parents said they did not want to send their children to school yet. Trisha Adhikari is a fourth class student in a private school in Delhi. On Monday, he did virtual classes.

“Physical classes are great because we can meet friends and teachers and they are more fun than online classes.” Trisha said. But her mother Anamika official said she did not want to send her daughter to school because children in India have not yet been vaccinated.

“I want her to go to school as soon as possible, but I’m worried too.

Continue reading: