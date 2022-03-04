Aether, Paimon, and Lumina will form the first group of Genshin Impact Funko POPs

Almost every franchise seems to have a Funko POP game collection, but Genshin Impact hasn’t received one yet. Aether, Paimon and Lumina from the widely popular action game will be the first characters to be translated into this stylized form.

No release date has been set for the three characters for the first time on collectible shelves around the world at the time of writing. You can register at Funko . website To be notified when available, but retailers love Entertainment Earth Already available for pre-order. We also know that Aether, Paimon, and Lumina will be 4.75 inches tall.

Aether and Lumina are the male and female protagonists in Genshin Impact, while Paimon is the annoying sidekick who can help steer the story forward. Since they’re the first characters you’ll ever play or encounter, it’s a smart move from Funko to take games out of the ones we know a lot from Genshin Impact. Hopefully they sell well so we’ll start to see more heroes like Venti, Diluc and Amber, GuruAnd it is Tao.

There will likely be more characters on the way as Funko’s website teases the ability to “Build a Powerful Genshin Impact Set” on every game’s roster.

Genshin Impact continues to surprise fans with new game modes. For example, in the next update, you will be able to Create your own dungeons for others to play. She also has Weekly boss fightsso that the work does not become outdated.