April 24, 2022

aespa at coachella. photo by Ivan Meneses

Aespa makes their first appearance at Coachella

Cassandra Kelley April 24, 2022 2 min read

Saturday night, company management and registration label 88rising again K-pop brought to the main stage at Coachellawith an appearance by the girl group Espa. The quartet – Karina, Winter, Gisele and Ningjing – made their debut in November 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, which hasn’t exactly given them many opportunities to perform live. This means it espaThe appearance of the second weekend in Coachella Part of 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever Show was a highly anticipated event.

The Aespa set was announced just after Weekend One ended, with social media posts ripping off the Los Angeles trip creating rampant speculation among fans. Although the band made an appearance at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade last year, tonight’s performance was much bigger, with throngs of fans in Aespa gear turning out to give the girls a standing ovation.

Aespa started her group with the song “aenergy”, the opening for her first mini album Savage, He then performed the first track “Black Mamba” accompanied by fireworks, lasers and a video screen flashing with a neon jungle concept. Aespa splashed out on her latest hit “Savage,” but the real reward for Coachella attendees was the reveal of “Life’s Too Short.” The quartet performed an English version of the unreleased song that was said to be on their upcoming album.

See also  Taylor Hawkins, drummer from Foo Fighters, dies at 50

“Life is too short for hate!” They shouted before moving onto the track, a cute pop song that showcases a different side of Aespa, with the chorus saying, “I do me no matter what / and I don’t care what you say about her / And I don’t care if you like it or not / I’m having all the fun, Why would I ever stop? During the closest group “Next Level,” the girls nodded for a moment, changing, “What’s the name? Black Mamba!” part of “Where Are We? Coachella! The crowd also shouted their approval.

Fans can pick up an Aespa set when Head in the Clouds Forever is broadcast on YouTube channel sponsored by Coachella Starting at 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET

