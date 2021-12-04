Advice from the owner of Nykaa and the richest woman in India

The key to success

In 2013, Nair found that customers prefer different products over discounts. Therefore, Nykaa tried to combine several international brands Korea, Japan, Etc.

Since then, L.A.A startup has become the nation’s leading beauty seller, directing online sales with demo videos of glamorous Bollywood actors and celebrities and over 70 brick and mortar stores.. The company sells exfoliating creams, bridal makeup and hundreds of lipsticks, foundation and nail polish tailored to Indian skin color, skin type and local climate.

Many critics do not approve of Nair entering the beauty market It’s too late to start a company at 49But the Indian woman insists that her courage, determination and passion have kept her going. “Entrepreneurship is an adventure that requires courage. Age and experience are not passive. When you are young, it is easy because there are no flaws. Generally, with age, if you do not succeed, keep these limits in mind to the extent that you lose.Says the founder of Nykaa.

He said there are many more opportunities for the rich woman of India. In a country of 1.3 billion people, men have also begun to spend on cosmetics and personal care products.

Indians will want more, their purchasing power will increase, and they will spend more and more on lifestyle brands and services. Nykaa is a good place

Advice from Falconi Nair

“Women should be allowed to focus on their livesNair said in an interview after the business launch.

I hope many women like me dare to dream for themselves.

Although clearly pleased with the strong introduction of the IPO, Nair was optimistic about the exact impact on his net worth. “Gift size doesn’t really matter“he said.It is important to be rewarded for doing what I want. Stock prices are the advantage. “

In an interview with a rich woman in India Forbes During the first five years of Nykaa’s journey, people asked her: “How do you protect your business from Amazon offering discounts and destroy your business?” AndThese questions are still asked today. But Nair was clear from day one that he wanted to do “the right business and happy customers”.

Advaita She is the daughter of Falconi Nair and after graduation she joined the family company: “Back then, I was very young… Entrepreneurship was very difficult and I realized that on a roller coaster, there are many ups and downs. Boss in particular … it was hard for me to have rough skinAdvaita says she spent about two and a half years in Nike before getting her MBA On Harvard Business School. Two years later, in 2017, he rejoined Nykaa as head of retail.

Nykaa Fashion currently has a multi-brand base with around 1,500 brands; Five of them are own brands, two have been acquired and three are newly built. Nykaa Beauty and Nykaa Fashion are independent companies.