Adele reacts to ‘brutal’ after delaying stay in Vegas

In January, the singer announced that she was canceling her stay in a tearful Instagram video admitting the show wasn’t ready, even though ticket holders have already arrived in Vegas for opening night.
Adele is back in the spotlight, speaking candidly about the “brutal” public reaction to the last-minute postponement of her Las Vegas stay.
If you can bring your mind back to January, you might remember that Adele shocked fans after announcing it Weekends with Adele The residency will not last, only 24 hours before it opens on January 21st.
in tearful video message Uploaded to her Instagram account on January 20, Adele explained that the show – which was scheduled to run from January to April at Caesars Palace – simply wasn’t ready, citing production delays due to COVID-19.
“My offer is not ready,” she said, crying. “We tried absolutely everything we could to put it together in time to be good enough for you, but we were absolutely devastated.”
At the time of its announcement, ticket holders — many of whom have paid thousands of dollars for travel and attendance — had already arrived in Vegas on opening night, making the last-minute cancellation even more shocking.
Referring to this in her message to fans, Adele said she was “upset and embarrassed,” adding, “I’m so sorry to everyone who traveled…I’m really, really sorry.”
Although she assured ticket holders at the time that gigs would be rescheduled in Vegas – that tells us that Graham Norton in February That shows will continue “totally 100%” later this year – there’s currently no word on new dates.
Now, considering the situation nearly six months later, Adele has no regrets about making the tough call to put the show on hold.
“I thought I could put it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I take that decision,” she added.
The singer doubled down on her reasoning, saying the show wasn’t up to standards, and for that reason, moving forward wasn’t an option.
“I’m not going to do a show just because I have to or because people are going to let down or because we’re going to lose a lot of money,” she said. “I like, the show isn’t good enough.”
From the back of her first public program in five years in BTS Hyde Park Festival in London On Friday, Adele admitted that the massive public scrutiny of her reaction to the Vegas cancellation left her completely deflated.
“I ran into someone for two months,” she said. “I just had to wait for it and just grieve it, I think, just grieve over the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.”
I also went on to theorize that the enormity of the backlash may be due in part to the fact that artists – especially those as famous as Adele – are not often forced to cancel such mega-events.
“I don’t think any other artist would have done what I did and that’s why it was such a huge, huge story,” she said. “was like , I’m not interested. You can’t buy me, you can’t buy me for nothing.”
The star went on to admit that she made the call to get through the “brutal” fallout in private. Although she said she wasn’t sure if it was the right thing to do.
“Maybe my silence was deadly, I don’t know. It was too late,” she said.
And while fans are assured that the Vegas shows will undoubtedly continue sometime this year, Adele has remained mum about the details.
“I can be someone on TikTok or Instagram Live every day, I’m working on it – Of course I’m working on it! ‘ She said. ‘I won’t update you if I don’t have anything to tell you about, because that only leads to more frustration.’
The 15-time Grammy Award winner took to stage in London’s Hyde Park over the weekend, receiving a standing ovation from a sold-out crowd of 65,000 fans.
She said, “Oh, my God, I’m home.” star-studded crowdWhich included the likes of Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz, James Corden, and Niall Horan.
Among the attendees was Adele’s new partner, sports agent Rich Paul, who was Photographing her while enjoying the show Seated next to singer ex-husband Simon Konecki.
She reportedly told her home fans that her rescheduled Vegas dates would be announced “very soon.”
