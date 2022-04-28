Adalberto Mondesi of the Kansas City Royals suffers a torn anterior cruciate ligament

Chicago – Kansas City Royals Shortstop Adalberto MondesiThe season is in jeopardy after scans on Thursday revealed a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Mondesi, 26, who played just 35 games in 2021 with a left hamstring and oblique injuries, has made 14 of 15 matches.

“It’s heartbreaking,” player Nikki Lopez She said.

An MRI Thursday revealed a tear. Mondesi, who was hitting 0.140 (7 for 50) with five stolen bases in five attempts, struggled with the injury in a game attempt Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox.

Lopez, who started 141 games at short notice in 2021, is likely to move from second base. Bobby Witt Jr.. There is a possibility, too, but manager Mike Matheny has hinted that his prized rookie is adjusting to base three.

“I expect to be so [at shortstop] Maybe every day, Lopez said. “Until I hear otherwise.”

Versatile and versatile Wait Merryfield It is expected to move from the right field to the second base.

“We also know that Nikki Lopez played a short Gold Glove last year as well as what Whit Merrifield did at second base. There are options,” Matheny said.

Matheny initially thought Mondesi, who stole 24 bases in his 60-game 2020 season, avoided a major injury after Tuesday’s game. But the Royals were shaken on Thursday when more tests revealed the severity of the injury.

“You could tell our locker room took a hit,” Lopez said.[Mondesi] He keeps things to himself, but he’s one of the best players on the team. He’s so real, great fellow. You don’t hear anything coming out of his mouth. It is very positive.

“And I can speak for so many people on the team that our hearts go out to him because it’s so unfortunate.”

Outfielder Kyle Isbel was promoted from Triple-A Omaha, being 5 for 20 with one home run and four RBIs.