Actress Marie Mara dies after apparently drowning in the St. Lawrence River in New York

Actress Marie Mara, best known for her roles in “ER,” “Nash Bridges” and “Ray Donovan,” died Sunday in what authorities called an “apparent drowning” in a river in upstate New York. She was 61 years old. New York State police said that New York State Police responded to a call regarding a possible drowning accident in Cape Vincent on Sunday morning new version. When first responders reached the Saint Lawrence River, they discovered a dead woman who was later identified as Mara.

Major Michael S. wrote. Teaneck: “Initial investigation indicates that the victim drowned while swimming.” “The victim’s body showed no signs of tampering and was transferred to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s office pending an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.”

Craig Dorfman, its director, confirmed Mara’s death to The Washington Post on Tuesday.

“Mary was one of the best actresses I’ve ever met,” Dorfman said. “She was electric, fun, a true personality and devoted to her family. Everyone loved her. We will miss her.”

A family spokesperson said Limit Anne Mara was staying at her sister Martha Mara’s summer house. The property is located near the Saint Lawrence River, which separates the United States and Canada.

Mara was a celebrity actress with over 80 on-screen credits to her name. She is best known for her time in the 1990s as a recurring character on the popular NBC show "ER," playing patient Loretta Sweet, and extending her role as Inspector Brian Carson, the main character on CBS' Nash Bridges. She later played recurring characters on Showtime shows "Dexter" and "Ray Donovan".

Born on September 21, 1960 in Syracuse, Mara studied at San Francisco State University and Yale before starting her acting career. Roger Mara, her brother, told the San Francisco Examiner in 1996 that they were encouraged to pursue acting after seeing their “mother’s penchant for drama.”

Marie Mara’s first role was in the 1989 made-for-television movie “The Preppie Murder,” according to Her page on IMDb. After appearing in 1992’s Billy Crystal, “Mr. Saturday Night,” Mara hacked on “ER” at a time when NBC was the most important prime-time medical drama on television. She appeared in nine episodes between 1995 and 1996, and is She plays Sweet, a former prostitute who has been diagnosed with cervical cancer.

The recurring spot on “ER” helped propel Mara into the lead cast role in “Nash Bridges,” which appeared in 23 episodes in the first two seasons between 1996 and 1997. After appearing in shows like “NYPD Blue,” “Ally McBeal,” and Law & Order, Mara had recurring roles as Valerie Hodges in “Dexter” in 2009 and Mrs. Sullivan in “Ray Donovan” in 2013.

She recently appeared in the 2020 movie “Break Even”.

Dorfman told The Post that the outpouring of grief he has received since Sunday has been “extraordinary.” Some of the people who have worked with Mara over the years have gone on social media to remember a colleague who is described as a skilled professional.

Actor and director John Lindstrom recalled working with Mara during a stage performance of "In Heat" in Los Angeles at a time when, he said, she had undergone chemotherapy for cancer.

“She was plowing the effects of chemotherapy,” Lindstrom Wrote, saying that Mara’s death left him “shattered”. “Brave, smart, talented Uber. The Earth would be less hot without it.”

Crushed to learn of Marie Mara’s sudden death. We performed together in 2008 in “In Heat” by Malcolm Danary at the Lost Playhouse in Los Angeles. She plowed the effects of chemotherapy. Brave, smart, talented at Uber. The Earth would be less hot without it. rest in peace pic.twitter.com/sj1U8c6hyK – John Lindstrom (@thejonlindstrom) June 28, 2022

Screenwriter Bob Sainz posted a black and white photo of Mara, who he said he’s worked with for “an amazing two years.”

This is the Mary I remember, Sainz chirp. “A witty professional, funny, sharp, gentle, a first class human. She was kind enough to partake of a table at which he read one of my oldest texts.”

He added, “RIP Mary. We will miss you.”

This is the Mary I remember. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Marie Mara for two wonderful years. Witty supporter, funny, sharp, kind, first-class human being. She was kind enough to partake of a table at which he read one of my earliest texts. RIP Marie. We will miss. pic.twitter.com/QLqMHUmt0v – BobSnz (@BobSnz) June 28, 2022

Mara is survived by daughter Katie Myrsola, sisters Martha Mara and Susan Dailey, brother-in-law Scott Dailey, and nephew Christopher Dailey, according to diverse.