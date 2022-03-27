March 27, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Actress Karoshi Tran denies dating Quavo

Karrueche Tran She says she’s not only living her best life… she’s living the best solo life, and stops the rumors that she and Quavo Thing.

We met Karuch outside the famous Hollywood restaurant Musso and Frank and asked about their alleged romantic relationship. Sorry guys, you didn’t say something that serious.

The actress—who was at a Vanity Fair “A Night for Young Hollywood” party—told us that she’s simply enjoying her life, but admitted that rapper Migos is a boyfriend…and he’s just a girlfriend.

Not many fans will buy this chestnut, thanks to some visual receipts.

Waiting for your permission to download Instagram Media.

ICYMI… Karrueche and Quavo reportedly took a joint vacation together to St. Maarten in January.

They were also spotted earlier this month having a dinner for two at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood… So, you know, the rumors didn’t get off the air.

People have been bonding over the pair since 2017 when they were seen leaving a party at ATL together, but soon afterwards both of them started dating other people.

Quavo hooked with Saweetieand Karrueche met up with a retired NFL star Victor Cruz. Well now those two relationships are over, and they’re both back in the market…if it wasn’t really a thing, of course.

BTW, our pics asked her about a possible double date with her Cardi B and Quavo bandmate, replace …and Karuch said, she would love it. Sooo… you are the judge! 😏

