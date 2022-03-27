Actress Karoshi Tran denies dating Quavo



Karrueche Tran She says she’s not only living her best life… she’s living the best solo life, and stops the rumors that she and Quavo Thing.

We met Karuch outside the famous Hollywood restaurant Musso and Frank and asked about their alleged romantic relationship. Sorry guys, you didn’t say something that serious.

The actress—who was at a Vanity Fair “A Night for Young Hollywood” party—told us that she’s simply enjoying her life, but admitted that rapper Migos is a boyfriend…and he’s just a girlfriend.

Not many fans will buy this chestnut, thanks to some visual receipts.

ICYMI… Karrueche and Quavo reportedly took a joint vacation together to St. Maarten in January.

They were also spotted earlier this month having a dinner for two at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood… So, you know, the rumors didn’t get off the air.

People have been bonding over the pair since 2017 when they were seen leaving a party at ATL together, but soon afterwards both of them started dating other people.