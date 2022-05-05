May 5, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Academy Award winner and Broadway veteran Ariana Debues will host the 2022 Tony Awards.

Cassandra Kelley May 5, 2022 2 min read
Following in the footsteps of former hosts Neil Patrick Harris and James Corden, DeBose is a Tony nominee herself with several roles on Broadway to her name. she He won an Oscar in March for her strong role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s New edition of “West Side Story”.

“I’m coming home!” DeBose said in a statement that she is hosting the party. “I am very honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theater, but most importantly, every member of this community has done themselves to make sure that the Broadway lights have a chance to shine again!”

The nominees for the 2022 Tony Awards will be announced next week, with new Pulitzer Prize-winning musicals “A Strange Loop” and pop movie “Six” expected to receive nominations. The concert will be broadcast on June 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Last year’s party, which was co-hosted by Tony winners Audra MacDonald and Leslie Odom Jr., more than two years after the previous party due to Covid-19. The pandemic forced Broadway to shutdown from March 2020 to September 2021, so the concert honored productions that premiered during the 2019-20 season.

Before DeBose played Anita in Spielberg, she was a Broadway veteran known for providing fans as “The Bullet” in “Hamilton,” Jane in “A Bronx Tale” and Disco Donna in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.” She earned a nomination. Tony. She also appeared in Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of The Prom alongside Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman.

winning an Oscar, DeBose made history As the first LGBTQ woman of color to win an Academy Award for acting.

