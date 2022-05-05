Academy Award winner and Broadway veteran Ariana Debues will host the 2022 Tony Awards.

“I’m coming home!” DeBose said in a statement that she is hosting the party. “I am very honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theater, but most importantly, every member of this community has done themselves to make sure that the Broadway lights have a chance to shine again!”
The nominees for the 2022 Tony Awards will be announced next week, with new Pulitzer Prize-winning musicals “A Strange Loop” and pop movie “Six” expected to receive nominations. The concert will be broadcast on June 12 at 8 p.m. ET.
Before DeBose played Anita in Spielberg, she was a Broadway veteran known for providing fans as “The Bullet” in “Hamilton,” Jane in “A Bronx Tale” and Disco Donna in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.” She earned a nomination. Tony. She also appeared in Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of The Prom alongside Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman.
