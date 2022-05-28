After three months of uncertainty, Chelsea’s future is now clearer, with the club confirming a “permanent agreement” to sell him to the Boehly-Clearlake Association. The deal is set to complete on Monday, ending Roman Abramovich’s 19-year ownership. Safe to say, we never expected the end of the Roman era to arrive in this way.

Abramovich has transformed the club from a good side with ambitions into a top club with unstoppable ambition, spending more than £1 billion since 2003 in pursuit of 21 titles – and completing the group with the Club World Cup earlier this year. It wasn’t always smooth sailing and wasn’t always perfect, but throughout it all, the one thing we couldn’t question was his love for the club.

And this commitment remained with him until the end The latest statement as Chelsea owner Revealing his confidence in finding the next best guardians for the club.

“It has been almost three months since I announced my intention to sell Chelsea FC. During this time, the team has worked hard to find the right goalkeeper for Chelsea FC who will be in the best position to successfully lead the club into the next chapter. “Owning this club comes with a lot of responsibility. Since I came to Chelsea nearly twenty years ago, I have seen firsthand what this club can achieve. My goal was to make sure that the next owner had the mindset that enables the men’s and women’s team to succeed, as well as the will and motivation to continue Develop other key aspects of the club, such as the academy and vital work of the club, the Chelsea Foundation. “I am delighted that this research has now come to a successful conclusion. As I hand Chelsea over to the new goalkeepers, I would like to wish them every success, both on and off the pitch.”

Having said that, we have no idea what the future would look like without Abramovich, although we can at least look back at all the great things we were able to achieve, as well as the good that would be done with the billions raised from the sale. , which is to be donated to a war relief charity.

It has been the honor of a lifetime to be part of this club – I would like to thank all the club’s former and current players, staff and of course the fans for these wonderful years. I am proud that as a result of our shared successes, millions of people will now benefit from the new charity being created. This is the legacy we have created together. Thank you. roman -source: Chelsea Football Club