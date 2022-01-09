About 120,000 cases of corona virus were reported in India in a single day

A Hindu saint, or Sadhu, underwent a rapid antigen test at a base camp, where the pilgrims made their way to Sagar Island for a one-day festival called “Capricorn Sankaranti”, amid the spread of the corona virus. (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India, on January 7, 2022. REUTERS / RUBAK D CHOUDHI

India recorded 117,100 new corona virus cases this Friday, the biggest increase in seven months, Demonstrates the speed of epidemics rather than the catastrophic second wave the country experienced between April and May.

This leads to The total number of cases reported since the onset of the epidemic was 35.2 million, Almost two years ago, according to a daily report by the Indian Ministry of Health.

The rate of infections is increasing at an unprecedented rate in the country. With a population of 1.35 billion, the nation crossed the 100,000 epidemic barrier during the first wave, which lasted nearly seven months, and the second wave, which lasted nearly four months.

According to the forecasts of the authorities This inspiration will lead the country to reach a peak of 500,000 to one million patients daily., Though Half of the population has the full course of the vaccine, And two-thirds have at least one dose.

On January 7, 2022, a health worker tests a coronavirus (COVID-19) on a market in Old Delhi, India, while waiting for others to spread the disease. REUTERS / Adnan Abidi

There are 36,265 new cases in Maharashtra and 15,097 in Delhi, The most populous areas of the country are pushing the curve with the worst numbers of the day.

With a positive rate of more than 15 percent, The national capital has the highest number of new cases in eight monthsA month ago, there were an average of 50 infections a day.

However, hospital admissions data are low compared to past situations, but in case of an emergency, the capacity of hospitals continues to increase.

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment at the entrance to the Corona Viral Disease (COVID-19) Hospital in Ahmedabad, India on January 7, 2022. REUTERS / Amit Dave

New Delhi Government Office said. The city has 12,580 hospital beds for Govt patients, of which 1,091 are already occupied..

In India they died within two years 483,178 people due to corona virus, 302 of them in the last 24 hours.

The country’s vaccination campaign has provided more immunizations than that 623.2 million people with two doses of the vaccine, and at least 875.1 million people.

(With information from EFE)

