Aaron Rodgers reportedly received a contract offer from the Packers that would ‘change the quarterback market’

NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers He is said to be torn about where he wants to play next season, but Packers They are doing everything they can to keep their star quarterback in Green Bay.

ESPN.com reported That Packers made a “significant long-term contract offer” for Rodgers, and is expected to “change the quarterback market.” No contract offer was mentioned in the report, but Rodgers is likely to make Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes He signed a 10-year, $450 million extension in July and is currently the highest-paid player in the league. The Packers bid should pay Rodgers more than $45 million annually.

There was a report last week that Rodgers could make nearly $50 million a year.

The Packers are currently $26.4 million above the expected 2022 salary cap, according to over the cover . If the Rodgers sign a massive deal with the Packers, the team will likely need to provide more space for superstars at scale Davant Adams. Adams will likely be hit with the franchise, meaning his one-year deal will be worth $18.42 million.

Rodgers recently admitted that the decision about his future will come around the franchise deadline, which will be at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon.