March 8, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Aaron Rodgers reportedly received a contract offer from the Packers that would 'change the quarterback market'

Teri Riley March 8, 2022 2 min read

NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers He is said to be torn about where he wants to play next season, but Packers They are doing everything they can to keep their star quarterback in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers prepares before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.
(Photo by Nick Antaya/Getty Images)

ESPN.com reported That Packers made a “significant long-term contract offer” for Rodgers, and is expected to “change the quarterback market.” No contract offer was mentioned in the report, but Rodgers is likely to make Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes He signed a 10-year, $450 million extension in July and is currently the highest-paid player in the league. The Packers bid should pay Rodgers more than $45 million annually.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball back to AJ Dillon during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, October 17, 2021 in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Calvin Ridley Falcons Banned During 2022 Season For Betting On NFL Games

There was a report last week that Rodgers could make nearly $50 million a year.

The Packers are currently $26.4 million above the expected 2022 salary cap, according to over the cover. If the Rodgers sign a massive deal with the Packers, the team will likely need to provide more space for superstars at scale Davant Adams. Adams will likely be hit with the franchise, meaning his one-year deal will be worth $18.42 million.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers gestures as he walks off the field after losing an NFC playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

(Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Rodgers recently admitted that the decision about his future will come around the franchise deadline, which will be at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon.

