Aaron Rodgers Broadcasts Nicolas Cage’s ‘Con Air’ at Training Camp

Aaron Rodgers conveyed his heart to Cameron Poe from the 1997 thriller “Con Air” on the first day of training camp on Tuesday.

In a video now circulating via the Packers Twitter account, the quarterback walked into the team’s elbow in a white tank top and belted jeans – apparently emulating the famous Nicolas Cage character.

Rodgers, who was rocking a full beard, ran a hand through his long hair slicked back in the clip, which captioned: “Let’s do this.”

The internet had a field day since Rodgers entered the first day of his 18th NFL season — and Twitter had no shortage of Jokes “Con Air” Which indicated his appearance in prison.

Rodgers new tattoo – which shows astrological signs and lions, among other symbols on his forearm – was shown in the video. Last month, Internet investigators noticed similarities between his new ink and his ink Blu’s girlfriend is rumored.

Despite the theatrical appearance, there’s a lot less drama about Rodgers now than last year, when the NFL MVP skipped all of the training camp before the season was over. Culture Issues in Green Bay.

“Both sides are in a good place,” Rodgers said after having discussions with the Packers’ copper that led to Rodgers having a greater say in team decisions, Rodgers said in the off-season, amid the retirement fanfare.

Aaron Rodgers trains with the Packers on June 7, 2022. AP

Rodgers signed Three-year, $150.8 million extension with Packers in March. He also told reporters last month that he “definitely” wanted to finish his career at Green Bay.