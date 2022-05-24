May 24, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Aaron Judge Slams Josh Donaldson's 'Jackie' Comment

Aaron Judge Slams Josh Donaldson’s ‘Jackie’ Comment

Teri Riley May 24, 2022 2 min read

Aaron Judge criticized fellow Yankee teammate Josh Donaldson for calling Chicago White Sox player Tim Anderson “Jackie,” referring to Jackie Robinson who tasked Donaldson with a one-game suspension and a fine.

“It’s tough,” the judge said after Monday. 6-4 loss to Baltimore About the incident on Saturday in the Bronx that led to the suspension.

“Joke or not, I don’t think it’s the right thing to do there,” the judge said of Donaldson, who repeatedly called Anderson, who is black, “Jackie,” in what Donaldson said was an attempt to defuse tensions between the two after they nearly quarreled. When the two teams met in Chicago last weekend.

“Looking at the history, especially the series in Chicago and a little bit of beef between Anderson and [Donaldson]The judge said. “Anderson is one of the best stopping points in the game and a huge part of MLB and how we can develop the game. [Donaldson] Get the hang of one match…I don’t know. He made a mistake, own it and we have to move on.”

Aaron Judge, Josh Donaldson
Cory Sibkin, Getty

The judge said Donaldson spoke to the team in an attempt to explain his behavior, referring to a 2019 Sports Illustrated article in which Anderson said “I kind of feel like Jackie Robinson today.”

But while the judge seemed ready to leave the controversy in the past, it will not be forgotten.

“He’s a professional,” the judge said of Donaldson. “He spoke to all of us and showed us what he was referring to. But still, I don’t think it was the right move at all.”

See also  Cleveland Guardians have no new COVID-19 cases; Coach Karl Willis pitched management

The judge added again, “It’s time to move on.”

He said, “We are adult men.” “He owns what he did. That’s all you can ask for, especially when we play games every day. You can’t just sit here and slow down so much. … you learn from him when you make a mistake.”

Aaron Boone said he disagrees with MLB’s decision to ban Donaldson, despite his respect for the league’s operation.

“They did their due diligence and took what was difficult,” the manager said. “I don’t agree with him. I don’t think he justifies the comment.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Penguins GM – “In a Perfect World,” Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang will reside in Pittsburgh

May 24, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Steve Curry of the Warriors flies over the waiter tray heading into the end of the first half against the Mavericks

May 23, 2022 Teri Riley
4 min read

PGA Championship 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates as Justin Thomas and Will Zalatores play a 3-hole playoff

May 23, 2022 Teri Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Aaron Judge Slams Josh Donaldson’s ‘Jackie’ Comment

May 24, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

TVT outlines the first three game projects made by the former God Eater and Patapon staff

May 24, 2022 Jack Kimmons
5 min read

Biden: America will intervene in the army to defend Taiwan

May 24, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

Sigrid Bazán, Rosangella Barbarán and Alejandro Cavero travel to India and share photos | NMR | Politics

May 24, 2022 Byron Rodgers