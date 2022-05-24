Aaron Judge Slams Josh Donaldson’s ‘Jackie’ Comment

Aaron Judge criticized fellow Yankee teammate Josh Donaldson for calling Chicago White Sox player Tim Anderson “Jackie,” referring to Jackie Robinson who tasked Donaldson with a one-game suspension and a fine.

“It’s tough,” the judge said after Monday. 6-4 loss to Baltimore About the incident on Saturday in the Bronx that led to the suspension.

“Joke or not, I don’t think it’s the right thing to do there,” the judge said of Donaldson, who repeatedly called Anderson, who is black, “Jackie,” in what Donaldson said was an attempt to defuse tensions between the two after they nearly quarreled. When the two teams met in Chicago last weekend.

“Looking at the history, especially the series in Chicago and a little bit of beef between Anderson and [Donaldson]The judge said. “Anderson is one of the best stopping points in the game and a huge part of MLB and how we can develop the game. [Donaldson] Get the hang of one match…I don’t know. He made a mistake, own it and we have to move on.”

Aaron Judge, Josh Donaldson Cory Sibkin, Getty

The judge said Donaldson spoke to the team in an attempt to explain his behavior, referring to a 2019 Sports Illustrated article in which Anderson said “I kind of feel like Jackie Robinson today.”

But while the judge seemed ready to leave the controversy in the past, it will not be forgotten.

“He’s a professional,” the judge said of Donaldson. “He spoke to all of us and showed us what he was referring to. But still, I don’t think it was the right move at all.”

The judge added again, “It’s time to move on.”

He said, “We are adult men.” “He owns what he did. That’s all you can ask for, especially when we play games every day. You can’t just sit here and slow down so much. … you learn from him when you make a mistake.”

Aaron Boone said he disagrees with MLB’s decision to ban Donaldson, despite his respect for the league’s operation.

“They did their due diligence and took what was difficult,” the manager said. “I don’t agree with him. I don’t think he justifies the comment.”