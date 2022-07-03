A worker disappears after he accidentally received more than 300 times his salary

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
a worker in Chile He submitted his resignation and was not found after his job mistakenly paid him about 330 times his salary due to a payroll error, according to reports.
The worker, a dispatch assistant at deli meat processing company Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos, received a salary of 1,653,98,851 Chilean pesos, or $180,418, for the month of May. He was supposed to charge about 500,000 Chilean pesos, or $545 USD.
The worker initially reported to his manager about Huge overpaymentAccording to local media Diario Financiero.
The manager then reports the problem to HR, which asks the worker to go to his bank and return the extra money.
He agreed to go to the bank the next day, but kept the money and ignored communications from his employer for the next few days.
The man then submitted his resignation through a letter his lawyer sent to the company. Diario Financiero reported that the worker had not been heard from since.
Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos has File a complaint against the worker, alleging embezzlement of funds, but no arrests have been made so far.
