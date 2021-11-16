A woman under the age of 16 claims to have been raped by hundreds of men

“She was raped”: mother seeks justice for daughter’s death 2:27

(CNN) – At least seven people were arrested in West Law India A 16-year-old girl said she had been raped hundreds of times by hundreds of men. This is the latest horrific case highlighting the problem of sexual harassment prevailing in the country.

In a report to the Children’s Welfare Committee of India on November 11, the head of the committee, Abhay Vittalrao Vanave, said that a homeless young woman had been raped by 400 people in Maharashtra’s Beat district. He mentioned the names of two police officers in his complaint, Vanave said.

Vanave said three men forced her to work sexually while the minor was asking for money at a bus stop.

Although it is difficult to confirm the number of alleged rapists, he added that the young woman was able to identify at least 25 perpetrators.

History of abuse

The girl tried to file a police complaint against someone accused of beating her, but authorities did not record the report, Vanave said.

When contacted by CNN on Monday, Pete police did not comment on the young woman’s allegations.

In a statement on Monday, the force said it had registered cases against eight men, including a minor, under the Child Protection Act against rape and sexual offenses, which could result in harsher prison terms. They have also filed a case under the Child Marriage Prohibition Act.

The girl said she was married at the age of 13 to a 33-year-old man who sexually abused her, according to police.

He also said that he was sexually abused by his father and that he left both houses and slept at the bus stop.

Women’s rights activist Yogita Bayana said it was “the saddest (rape) case in history”.

“This woman was tortured every day,” he said, adding that the police did not provide security for him. “We want tough action against all the perpetrators.”

Rape crisis in India

According to the National Criminal Records Bureau of India, more than 28,000 rape cases were reported against women by 2020, approximately every 18 minutes. Experts believe that the actual number is much higher because many cases go unreported out of fear.

The number of reported rapes has increased over the years following the brutal gang-rape and murder of a student in the Indian capital, New Delhi, in 2012. Experts say the outrage helped ease the stigma of talking about rape.

As a result, legal reforms and stricter penalties for rape were introduced, including the expedited courts to expedite cases and the revised definition of rape to include anal and oral penetration.

However, high-profile rape cases continue to make headlines. In September this year, 33 people were arrested by police A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped en Maharashtra.

In another case that month, A woman died In Mumbai he was allegedly raped and beaten with an iron bar. Also in August of this year, A 9 year old girl She was gang-raped and murdered in Delhi.