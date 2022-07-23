A woman from a marginalized tribe has become India’s new president

Draupadi Murmu, 64, India’s new president (REUTERS / Amit Dave)

Indian politics Draupadi Murmu from the tribal community was elected as the new President of India this Thursday After the “untouchable” Ram Nath Kovind.

The new president, the 15th president since India’s independence from the British Empire in 1947, and Originally from tribal community, It adds up to more than 50% of the total value of votes counted so farPramod Chandra Modi, a spokesman for the election process, said it would give victory to his rival, veteran politician and former minister Yashwant Sinha.

The spokesman read out the tally of votes cast by party members last Monday About 4,800 parliamentary representatives were called in the elections to Lok Sabha (lower house), Rajya Sabha (upper house) and regional assemblies. To appoint the future leader of India.

The 64-year-old Murmu’s success comes as no surprise It began as an option with a parliamentary majority backed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party, the BJP.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Draupadi Murmu after being elected President of India (Press Information Bureau of India/Handout via REUTERS)

Tribal leader She is the second woman to hold the post and succeeds GovindA member of the marginalized Dalit or “untouchable” community who won the 2017 election thanks to Modi’s faith.

“I’m sure (Murmu) will be a great president who will lead from the front and strengthen India’s development process.”After knowing the victory, the President of India said on Twitter.

Murmu was born A family belonging to the Santhal community in the eastern state of Odisha. Her activism for the rights of tribal communities in her home state has led to recognition and various positions in the region and within Modi’s BJP, which has ruled India since 2014.

A year after coming to the post of Prime Minister, the Elected as the Governor of the state of Jharkhand, nicknamed “Daughter of Odisha”.He held office till 2021.

People pose next to a picture of India’s President-elect Draupadi Murmu (REUTERS / Aushree Fadnavis)

When his candidacy for the presidency was announced at the end of last June, Modi described Murmu’s humble appearance as an inspiration to “millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardship”.

His nomination was a Acknowledgment of a marginalized community living in poverty and limited economic resources, representing 8.6% of India’s population.

A politician will take office Next Monday, a position with a more formal content under the Constitution of India, Because it is the figure of the Prime Minister with the functions of the Chief Executive.

With information from EFE and AFP

