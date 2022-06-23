A western PA gas station offers gas at $2.38 per gallon

Per gallon is too good for some to exceed. It’s a number that hasn’t been seen at the pump for quite some time. >> 25 books to fill your closet. When was the last time you were able to do this? >> Probably over the course of a year. >> FOR 2 HOURS, BP THIS ON LEECHBURG DRIVE AT LOWER THAN BURRELL GAS PRICES DROP MORE THAN 50% TO 2 DOLLARS AND 38 CENTS. >> I don’t think I’ll do that. >> Randy Kazkor spotted a spot in the middle of the pack. Tammy Brydon showed up at 9 a.m. and was the 21st in a row. >> I went out today so I thought I’d take advantage of that. We may never see these prices again. >> The Special Deal was pushed by the American Prosperity Policy Group. The price per gallon was set to highlight the price of gas when President Biden took office last January. Station manager Tami Bartley said they were happy to check in. >> It actually feels good that we can do something like that and we just got close to it and thought we just need to get back into the community and just really appreciate their work. >> I’ve never seen anything like this before. Hope to come back down. >> This is part of the real cost

Cars queued to get gas at a steep discount at a station in Westmoreland County on Wednesday. Watch the report in the video player above, and Tammy Berardoni, of Chiswick, said: “I was on vacation today so I thought I’d take advantage of that.” “We may never see those prices again.” One BP terminal on Leechburg Road was partnering with political group American for Prosperity to offer gas at $2.38 a gallon. The group said $2.38 was the national average for gas in mid-January 2021, and as of Wednesday, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Pennsylvania was $5. The national average was $4.95. According to a press release from the organizers, the event was part of the AFP’s “True Cost of Washington” campaign highlighting rising costs for Pennsylvania and their businesses. AFP says Pennsylvanians spent an extra $500-$600 out of their pockets in April amid soaring inflation, and Tammy Bartley is BP’s CEO. She tells us that when the group contacted her about the idea, it was easy to say yes. “I just feel like we’ve done something to help them, especially the elderly who are on a budget, or people who don’t have, we just realized it was time to do something,” Bartley said. You don’t have to make these choices. No RVs, no gas cans. This went on for two hours or more,” said Marie Cerucci, director of coalitions at AFP. Until he’s used up 1,500 gallons, and the group pays the difference to the gas station. That bill will be just over $4,000.” “We wish we could do that for everyone, but that’s obviously impossible. So the bigger picture is to really draw attention to inflation, connect those policies that drive inflation to people, and then actually impact change in Washington, D.C.,” Sirocci said.