A viral video of a woman being beaten, speculation may be Zendaya

A viral video of a young woman being beaten has led the internet to believe she may have been beaten Zendaya – But based on the visual evidence we’ve seen… it’s probably BS.

This clip was posted this weekend… It’s 7 seconds long, and it shows someone sobbing at this poor girl inside an apparent store somewhere. After they finish beating, they resort to kicking, sending the woman back and banging her head against the wall.

In fact, it’s incredibly brutal – and there is absolutely no context, as far as we can see, that indicates where and when this happened, who exactly was involved, or why.

What people think they’re seeing here, though, is someone who looks like Zendaya — at least from the quick glimpses of this girl’s face you can see in the video. Yes, we’ll admit… She looks a bit like the actress – especially from her “Euphoria” scenes.

Again, there’s no telling when this might be from—or even if it’s from Zendaya at all, frankly—but FWIW, Z isn’t rocking that length of hair right now…she’s gotten a lot shorter. Now, as you can see in her recent cervical snapshots outside in Massachusetts.

Her shoes are also different from what is shown in this video – Crocs in rainbow colors. Zendaya has sneakers here…and she has publicly said They are either rock tennis shoes or high heels, not much in between. Zendaya was never picked up in Crocs from what we could find. See also Review: Space Force S2 retains comedic charm, but it's starting to lose its luster

The bottom line is this…there’s no clear evidence that this is, in fact, Zendaya – however, Twitter has made it trend right now because they think it might be her. Zendaya or not – others have pointed out that those who make fun of this are sending the wrong message.

Even if it’s just a lookalike… Filming and re-circulating an assault on a woman of color is something many see as a disturbing trend – and this is the most recent example.