April 12, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

A very cool idea of ​​the new Assassin's Creed game has been developed in China

A very cool idea of ​​the new Assassin’s Creed game has been developed in China

Jack Kimmons April 12, 2022 2 min read

assassin's creed china

From the first days of Doctrine killer In the series, some fan base elements have been unbearable with their ideas – and demands – for new settings and time slots for the games in which they will take place.

Invitations to put a game in Japan are fast becoming (and still are) stressful, as well as cries of “Play Assassin’s Creed!” Even Ubisoft has already done it. There were stadiums for everything from ancient Rome (which assets kinda) to World War I (which, again, Association indulge in), but one place the series has been strangely departing from was also one of the most visible places of the historical fighting and intrigue story: China.

While the franchise stopped for a while wWith the first episode of Assassin’s Creed Chronicles a seriesWe haven’t yet seen the main games take place anywhere further east than the Mediterranean, which is a bit unfortunate given that the series is now nearly 15 years old.

they were Doctrine killer To finally make that leap, you’d expect the game to take place in some era of the Chinese Empire, hundreds or even thousands of years ago. That’s what I love about this idea from Ubisoft’s Li Chunli; It is set in China, but in the year 1937, players take on the role of an assassin fighting against the occupying Japanese forces.

It will largely center around the Battle of Shanghai, the first major battle in Japan’s invasion of China and an event that more and more historians view as the true starting point of World War II. Lee’s pieces here show the hero’s costume, based on Chinese uniforms at the time, along with the Japanese villain (who looks like togo) and a working shot.

You can see more of Li’s material on his ArtStation page.

Image of the article titled A Very Cool Idea For A New Assassin' & #39; s Creed Game

Image of the article titled A Very Cool Idea For A New Assassin' & #39; s Creed Game

Image of the article titled A Very Cool Idea For A New Assassin' & #39; s Creed Game

Image of the article titled A Very Cool Idea For A New Assassin' & #39; s Creed Game

Image of the article titled A Very Cool Idea For A New Assassin' & #39; s Creed Game

Image of the article titled A Very Cool Idea For A New Assassin' & #39; s Creed Game

See also  Elden Ring: Speedrunner beats the game in under 9 minutes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

YouTube Picture-in-Picture testing on iOS for premium subscribers has ended, and the full rollout isn’t ready yet

April 12, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Elden Ring: Speedrunner beats the game in under 9 minutes

April 11, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

‘Expired’ PS Vita and PS3 digital games are now unplayable

April 11, 2022 Jack Kimmons

You may have missed

2 min read

A very cool idea of ​​the new Assassin’s Creed game has been developed in China

April 12, 2022 Jack Kimmons
3 min read

The United States assesses that Putin may increase efforts to interfere in the US election

April 12, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

India to help meet global demand for wheat harvest and higher reserves | Economy

April 12, 2022 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

OPEC tells the EU that it is not possible to compensate for the possible loss of Russian oil supplies

April 12, 2022 Iris Pearce