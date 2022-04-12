A very cool idea of ​​the new Assassin’s Creed game has been developed in China

From the first days of Doctrine killer In the series, some fan base elements have been unbearable with their ideas – and demands – for new settings and time slots for the games in which they will take place.

Invitations to put a game in Japan are fast becoming (and still are) stressful, as well as cries of “Play Assassin’s Creed!” Even Ubisoft has already done it. There were stadiums for everything from ancient Rome (which assets kinda) to World War I (which, again, Association indulge in), but one place the series has been strangely departing from was also one of the most visible places of the historical fighting and intrigue story: China.

While the franchise stopped for a while wWith the first episode of Assassin’s Creed Chronicles a seriesWe haven’t yet seen the main games take place anywhere further east than the Mediterranean, which is a bit unfortunate given that the series is now nearly 15 years old.

they were Doctrine killer To finally make that leap, you’d expect the game to take place in some era of the Chinese Empire, hundreds or even thousands of years ago. That’s what I love about this idea from Ubisoft’s Li Chunli; It is set in China, but in the year 1937, players take on the role of an assassin fighting against the occupying Japanese forces.

It will largely center around the Battle of Shanghai, the first major battle in Japan’s invasion of China and an event that more and more historians view as the true starting point of World War II. Lee’s pieces here show the hero’s costume, based on Chinese uniforms at the time, along with the Japanese villain (who looks like togo) and a working shot.

You can see more of Li’s material on his ArtStation page.