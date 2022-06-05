A US warship arrives in Stockholm to conduct military exercises and warn

On board the USS Kearsarge, in the port of Stockholm – if there was ever a powerful symbol of how much the Russian invasion of Ukraine affected Europe, it is the sight of this massive warship, filled with 26 warplanes and 2,400 marines and sailors, Anchored between the pleasure boats and the tourist boats that ply this port, you will surely be.

“No one in Stockholm could miss the presence of this great American ship here in our city,” said Mikael Biden, Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces, standing on the deck of the amphibious assault ship in the shadow of the MV-22 Osprey below. Clear sky on Saturday. “There are more abilities on this ship than I can gather in a garrison.”

In this permanent neutral country that has suddenly become highly impartial, USS Kearsarge, which appeared just two weeks after Sweden and Finland announced their intention to seek NATO membership, is the promise of what membership will bring: protection if Russia’s President Vladimir V Putin directs his wrath. towards its neighbors to the north.

But the ship also serves as a warning to Sweden and Finland about their potential obligations in the event of a conflict, General Mark Milley, the top US military commander, made clear during Saturday’s visit.