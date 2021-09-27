A unique exhibition in Valladolid discovers the fascinating relationship between the Beatles and India

Like a venue in New Delhi, Gaza de la India hosted the ‘The Beatles and India’ exhibition today. In the presence of the country’s foreign minister, Meenakshi Laki, Indian Ambassador to Spain, Sanjay VermaDifferent people dressed in the traditional attire of the country, this place located on Beaunte Golkande Street was transformed into a small corner of the Asian country throughout the morning.

An act by the mayor of Valladolid, Oscar Point, To welcome Laki, as well as illustrate the importance of the scene The relationship of mythological music formation with the culture and philosophy of India. That union of the Liverpool group had the maximum reference in the contract with the sitarist Ravi Skunker. Lead focus That coordination that existed between the two parties.

Shankar was instrumental in understanding Harrison’s interest in Indian culture, which initially rubbed off on the rest.Fab Four ‘There is another important musical milestone in this exhibition: the concert for Bangladesh, which took place in New York City in August 1971 and this year marks its fiftieth anniversary. He was promoted by Harrison and Shankar The first international charity concert in the history of music, Which aims to raise funds for the children of Bangladesh through UNICEF.

In his speech, Beonteau stressed that the exhibition “is being presented for the first time in Spain and will be held in Valladolid within the framework of next International Film Week”.

For his part, the Minister hopes that “with the first screening and complementary concerts in Spain of the documentary about the Beatles and India, it will help our Spanish friends to appreciate Indian music, and it will bring both.” Nations together “.

The exhibition features original photographs, different materials and manuscripts borrowed from various companies and private lenders, for example, the gold record for George Harrison’s ‘Bangladesh Concert’. Credit made by the artist’s first wife, Grandma Boyd, was invited to attend this edition of Seminyak.

Also, there are lyrics composed in India; Ravi Shankar’s original Siddhar; And tools from India; In other products.

The exhibition features the finest international projection ever produced by Casa de la India and already other venues and cultural centers. Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom It is eager to hold it in 2022.

Those who want to experience this “little treasure that has come to the city” can do so in Casa de la India from Thursday 16th September to next Sunday 7th November, from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 18:00 to 21:00.

Follow your favorite topics