A Twitter employee said on Slack that employees would be subject to an HR investigation if they tweeted like Elon Musk, who now owns 9% of the company.

Twitter plans to host an indoor AMA with board member Elon Musk, according to The Washington Post.

Some employees were concerned about Musk’s role, according to company letters seen by The Post.

One employee asked if board members are subject to the same standards of tweeting as employees.

A Twitter employee said on the company’s Slack channel that employees would be the subject of an HR investigation if they tweeted like Tesla founder Elon Musk, who now owns 9% of the social media company, According to the Washington Post.

Quick question: If an employee tweets some of the things Elon writes, they are likely the subject of an HR investigation, according to a Slack letter seen by The Post. "Are board members held to the same standard?"

The investigation came before a Twitter AMA internal, Or an “ask me anything” question-and-answer session, with Musk, which Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told employees about on Thursday, according to The Post.

“We can confirm that Elon will be joining our Parag CEO at the AMA with Twitter employees soon,” a Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider. “We have nothing more to share.”

According to messages obtained by The Post, some employees were concerned about Musk’s new role on the company’s board, and leaders said Agrawal remains the “watershed” in terms of the company’s decisions.

Last month, musk Twitter swipe for its failure to “adhere to the principles of freedom of expression” and for undermining democracy.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Agrawal Musk welcomed the board. as a response, Musk said Was “looking forward to working with the Parag & Twitter board to make major improvements to Twitter in the coming months!”

Musk did not immediately respond to an Insider’s request for comment.

An avid Twitter user, Musk – who is also the CEO of Tesla – is a divisive figure whose outspoken comments on the social media platform have repeatedly sparked controversy.

In a tweet last month, For example, Musk challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a single fight over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. And the last year, day said Twitter He will sell Tesla shares and donate their proceeds if the United Nations World Food Program proves that $6 billion from the world’s billionaires will solve the hunger crisis.

And the in 2018, Musk was notorious for setting off a firestorm — and investigating — when he tweeted that he was considering acquiring Tesla at $420 a share, and that he had “funded.” The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued him over the tweet, claiming he made “false and misleading statements.” Musk and Tesla Settlement of the case with the SEC for $40 million.

