A Tools singer defies Florida’s anti-drag law at the Welcome to Rockville festival

singer Maynard James Keenan performed in drag at the Welcome to Rockville festival Sunday night (May 21) in Daytona Beach, Fla., in essence challenging a bill that Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed into law just a few days ago.

Photographer Amy Harris snapped photos of the Tool set (shown in the gallery below) at the Florida festival, where the band will perform their first show in 2023. Keenan wore a blonde wig, exaggerated lipstick, and prosthetic breasts during the performance.

Last Wednesday (May 17), DeSantis Signed a series of bills Targeted at drag shows and transgender rights. One bill in particular bars minors from attending drag shows. Since Welcome to Rockville is an all-ages festival, Keenan was, in essence, in violation of the new law.

As of now, Tool’s other scheduled 2023 dates are at four other US festivals: Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio; Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky; aftershock in Sacramento, California; and Power Trip in Indio, California. Tickets for those upcoming festivals Available here.

Complete coverage of the four-day Welcome to Rockville festival, which also featured groups Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Pantera, and dozens of other bands.

