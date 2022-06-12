A Star Wars fan found all the Easter eggs in Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 4

Spoilers follow the fourth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

As with every previous installment, episode 4 of Obi-Wan Kenobi On Disney+ it was stuffed with flashing hints and you’ll miss it more widely star Wars knowledge. Fortunately, a new video on Heavy spoilers The YouTube channel has identified all of the Easter eggs with useful context.

After the climax battle between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader in Episode III, we see Obi-Wan in a regenerative tank similar to the one in which both Vader and Boba Fett are portrayed. It can simply be a recurring visual clue in star Wars It appears, or it could be, a hint of the duality between Obi-Wan and his former student.

Other visual recalls in the episode include: Obi-Wan’s holographic projection and Leia’s escape path, which uses identical-looking technology to the Death Star plans seen during Mon Mothma’s briefing in Return of the Jedi; The scuba Obi-Wan that returns to Naboo phantom danger; and Obi-Wan sneaking around the Stormtroopers in the corridors of an imperial base, which served as a star Wars since then New hope.

animation star Wars Mythology is also included in this episode, with many planets making their debut in clone wars They are mentioned by Riva and Tala respectivelyAnd the The episode honors some photos from fallen system Game; Specifically, when Obi-Wan uses force for remote prevention Water from the flood tunnel.

