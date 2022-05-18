May 18, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

A SpaceX rocket launched 53 Starlink satellites into orbit and landed in the sea

A SpaceX rocket launched 53 Starlink satellites into orbit and landed in the sea

Iris Pearce May 18, 2022 3 min read

A second-hand SpaceX rocket launched a new fleet of Starlink internet satellites into orbit and returned to Earth to make a spectacular landing at sea early Wednesday (May 18).

the two stages Falcon 9 Rocket topped with 53 starlink The spacecraft flew over Florida morning skies from NASA’s Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center. Takeoff was at 6:59 a.m. EDT (1059 GMT), about 39 minutes after SpaceX Initially planned.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

A new fundamental law that unlocks the limitations of fusion energy

May 18, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

NASA said the InSight mission to Mars will end this year

May 18, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

CRISPR gene editing is now possible in cockroaches

May 17, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

3 min read

A SpaceX rocket launched 53 Starlink satellites into orbit and landed in the sea

May 18, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

‘I’m not even safe in my area’: Amanda Nunes explains why Kayla Harrison was part of the reason she left ATT

May 18, 2022 Teri Riley
4 min read

New details about Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ

May 18, 2022 Jack Kimmons
3 min read

UK inflation jumps to 40-year high at 9% as food and energy prices soar

May 18, 2022 Louie Daves