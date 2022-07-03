A solar storm can cause problems with the power grid and satellites

Experts say a solar storm recently overrun the Earth could create problems for satellites and the country’s power grid.

The nearby solar eruption sent dense plasma snow toward Earth causing geomagnetic storms in at least two US states, according to weather data.

July 1 hit CME is part of Rashes from solar storms The sun is also going through a period of rising activity.

CME is a solar eruption called a coronal mass ejection, a massive ejection of plasma from the sun’s outermost layer, called the corona.

This mass ejection of particles from the Sun is transmitted through outer space Earth uses its magnetic field to protect us from it.

Experts at SpaceWeather.com reported:

“The CME passed close to Earth on July 1. It did not directly hit our planet’s magnetic field.”

Scientists speculated that the “imminent error” could have implications for the Earth’s magnetic field.

“Instead, it’s becoming known by the dense ‘snow-falling’ plasma in our direction,” SpaceWeather.com experts said.

According to the website, there have been some issues in Upper Western states like Minnesota and as far west as Washington State.

In those countries, SpaceWeather.com says:

“The imminent incident caused a minor G1 class Geomagnetic storm with aurora”.

The aurora borealis is one of the pluses of solar storms.

The most famous example is the aurora borealis.

These displays of natural light are examples of Earth’s magnetosphere being bombarded by the solar wind, creating beautiful green and blue hues in the sky.

Earth’s magnetic field helps protect us from the most extreme things Consequences of solar emission and flares but she can’t stop them all.

When a solar parcel hits Earth directly, it can cause a powerful solar storm.

This can cause problems with the power grid, satellite communications, and even wireless outages.

In 1989, a powerful solar eruption released so many electrically charged particles on Earth that the Canadian province of Quebec lost energy for nine hours.

