A senior army officer was killed in a helicopter crash

New Delhi (CNN) – The Indian Air Force on Thursday confirmed the death of Army chief General Pipin Rawat, the country’s top army officer, following the crash of a military helicopter he was traveling in south of India on Wednesday.

An IAF report says 12 passengers, including Rawat’s wife, were killed in the crash. Rawat was on his way to Wellington from Sulur in Tamil Nadu in South India when the accident happened.

According to the report, the survivor is being treated at Wellington Military Hospital.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi Has tweeted that He was “deeply saddened” by the death of General Rawat, his wife and other soldiers. “They have served India very diligently. My thoughts are with the grieving families,” he wrote.

The cause of the accident and the details of the other passengers are not yet known.

Rawat was appointed Chief of Defense Staff of India in December 2019. Before that, he was an army commander.

During more than 41 years of service, Rawat led several battalions of the Indian Army. He has received numerous awards for his service.

Reactions in India to the accident

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Commander General Narawane visited Rawat’s residence in Delhi on Wednesday.

Singh also tweeted his condolences: “I am deeply saddened by the sudden disappearance of Chief of Defense Staff General Pipin Rawat, his wife and 11 Armed Forces personnel in the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu today. His untimely death was an irreparable loss. To our armed forces and the country. “

The Indian Air Force said in a statement that an inquiry had been ordered into the cause of the crash.

