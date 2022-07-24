A riot policeman’s claims company told another employee to remove the swimsuit picture, which was then contacted by HR

A current Riot Games employee has detailed an issue apparently related to the company’s response to a photo shared on a personal social media account.

Riot Lydia, Software Engineer at Valorant At Riot Games, he tweeted that Riot expressed its displeasure with a swimsuit photo that another employee posted on social media, causing them to take the photo.

If you’re a woman in riots and you post a picture of a bathing suit, you can get in trouble with HR and have to delete but then you go to the office and guys walk around in bikini tops and there’s a policy that you don’t have to complain about that specifically 🥴 Lydia Riot (Snazerine) July 22 2022

In a follow-up tweet, she indicated that a Riot HR member had reached out to her to discuss the issue. Riot has yet to publicly address the controversy, which quickly spread across several social media platforms. Lydia notes in the original tweet that there appears to be a policy that prevents employees from complaining about issues like this.

yesterday, Axios Report Detailing that a Riot Games gender discrimination lawsuit at the beginning of 2018 that was to be settled for $100 million has been approved by a California judge. As detailed in a press release When the settlement was agreed last yearRiot employees who are identified as women who worked for the company between November 2014 and December 2021 are entitled to a combined total of $80 million, with $20 million used for legal expenses.

An independent external organization will also monitor Riot to ensure that the changes are implemented. The California court will continue with the following steps as the year progresses.

This settlement follows Original settlement proposal of $10 million In 2019 this was rejected by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. Document obtained Los Angeles Times Detailing that employees who are victims of gender discrimination can receive up to $400 million.

Update 7/23/22 8:46 PM CTA Riot spokesperson provided an official comment on the situation to Dot Esports, and also clarified that it was not Riot Lydia who posted the photo of said swimsuit:

“Unfortunately, the tweet referenced contained some incorrect information about Riot’s internal policies. There is absolutely nothing to prevent a rioter from raising their concerns if they find a particular outfit offensive. In fact, we want and encourage rioters to bring it to the attention of the resource team. We have to point out any concerns they may have about their workplace environment so that they can be explored as quickly as possible.

Likewise, when it comes to social media content of any kind, we encourage hooligans to upload content that may be disturbing. In these cases, we may take action if content violates our policies or conflicts with our company values ​​in order to keep Riot’s workplace safe and inclusive.

It’s hard to make a blanket rule about what’s and isn’t allowed on social media – there is a lot of context and nuance to take into account with any individual case – but I can assure you that there is no explicit policy against posting bikini photos. Or pictures of swimwear in general. We simply expect all rioters to use good judgment and consideration of context when posting, and we have accounts that include “Riot” in the username, are used regularly for Riot-related communication, or are used to communicate with fellow Riot to higher standards than purely personal accounts.”