A remastered Gears of War collection is rumored to be released this year

A remastered Gears of War that’s said to be similar in scope to Halo: The Master Chief Collection could launch this year, according to an insider.

Back in January, XboxEra’s Nick Baker mentioned He heard that a Microsoft franchise was receiving the “Master Chief Collection” treatment.At the time, Baker didn’t say what the franchise was, but other journalists have speculated that it might be Gears of War.

The remastered Gears of War collection could be released in 2022

Now, on the latest episode of The XboxEra Podcast, Baker says this remastered collection could launch this year. “There was a rumor a while ago that another Microsoft franchise was getting the Master Chief Collection treatment. I think it’s coming this year. Maybe that will be an announcement from E3…a collection of the Microsoft franchise.

“Everyone expected it. I wouldn’t say it, but everyone expected it. What makes me laugh though, is if you go from November 2021 to November 2022 and look at Microsoft’s big production, you could end up being Halo, Gears, Forza.”

If Microsoft has a remastered Gears of War up its sleeve, it makes sense to announce it during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase and release this year, especially now considering both Starfield and Redfall delayed until 2023. The Xbox Game Studios first-party lineup is pretty barren for the rest of the year, and Microsoft will need something to keep Xbox fans satisfied.

It’s of course worth taking this information with a pinch of salt until Microsft makes an official announcement.

What do you think of this rumor? Would you like to see a reimagined Gears of War collection? Are you ready for more serious achievements? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.