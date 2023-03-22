A powerful earthquake in Afghanistan has also been felt in Pakistan, killing many people in both countries

(CNN Spanish) — A strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Afghanistan on Tuesday and its effects were also felt in cities in Pakistan and India, killing scores of people, officials said.

At least two people were killed in an earthquake that hit Afghanistan’s northeastern Lakhman province on Tuesday night local time, disaster management ministry spokesman Shafiullah Rahimi said. Rahimi said eight others were injured in the province.

For its part, Pakistan is reporting at least three deaths in the northern parts of the country, said Bilal Faizi, spokesman for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial rescue services.

One person was killed in Bazar, an 8-year-old girl in Swat and a boy in Lower Dril.

Another 34 people were injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bringing the total number of injured to at least 41, according to Faizi.

Roofs of at least 15 houses collapsed.

Where did the earthquake occur?

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the epicenter was located 40 kilometers southeast of the city of Zurm and at a depth of 187.6 kilometers.

Also, it was felt in the cities of Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan. Residents of Islamabad reported seeing cracks in the walls of their houses.

In India, a CNN news anchor in Srinagar, the largest city in Indian-administered Kashmir, said the tremors felt in the city were strong and that his house could be seen shaking as neighbors evacuated their homes.

Landslides caused by the quake, which hit Afghanistan and Pakistan, blocked roads in the northern Pakistani city of Abbottabad, Faizi said.

Sahar Akbarzai, Manveena Suri, Sophia Saifi and Hira Humayun contributed to this report.

News in development…