“A pleasant surprise,” Sushmita’s brother says after Lalit Modi made his relationship with the actress official on social media.

New Delhi:

Lalit Modi, the first president of the Indian Premier League, set up his relationship with actress Sushmita Sen, a social media official on Thursday night. He posted a bunch of photos with the former beauty queen on Twitter and Instagram. He referred to Sushmita Sen as his “better half” in one of his tweets, and later clarified that they are not married and that they are “only dating.” “Not married – just dating each other,” he wrote in a separate tweet. Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajiv Sen, in an interaction with India today “I’m also pleasantly surprised,” he said. “I’m going to talk to my sister about this.”

“Just back in London after a world tour #Maldives #Sardinia with families – not to mention #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – A fresh start to a new life finally. Over the Moon (sic)” Lalit Modi said in a tweet. He later clarified that they were “unmarried”.

In a separate tweet, he wrote: “Just to be clear. I’m not married – just dating each other. That too will happen one day.”

last year, sushmita sen She announced her breakup and boyfriend, model Rohman, through an Instagram post. She wrote, “We started out as friends, and we’re still friends! The relationship ended for a long time…Love is here to stay.” I accompanied the post with the hashtags #nomorespeculations.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dostek. Appeared in films like Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya And the Tomko na Paul Binji And the Not a problem. She’s back in acting with the Emmy-nominated international series Arya He also starred in the second installment of the show.

sushmita sen She is a single mother to daughters Alyssa and Renee – Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 while Alyssa joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film.