A painting of Russian ISS cosmonauts in colors similar to the flag of Ukraine

Three Russian cosmonauts blasted off to the International Space Station early Friday. A few hours later, their Soyuz spacecraft docked at the space station, and when they climbed to the orbital position, they were in flight suits of amazing colors – yellow and blue, similar to the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The Russian cosmonauts didn’t say anything that would suggest their clothes were a political statement. However, it seemed hard to believe that it was just a coincidence. The clothes that astronauts wear in orbit on a daily basis tend to be muted. But recent crews from Russia donned vibrant flight suits of various colors as they arrived, including Yulia Peresild, an actress who arrived at the station in November in bold red coat.

Flight suits are usually prepared and packed months in advance, but alternatives could have been added among the last items to be loaded onto the spacecraft, Eric Berger, a space correspondent for the Ars Technica website, said.