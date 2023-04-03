A new mecca for Spanish companies?

When India opened its economy to foreign investment in 1991, then-Finance Minister Manmohan Singh quickly allayed fears that it would hurt his country’s industry. “We must not be perpetual prisoners of fear.Or the East India Company as if nothing had changed in the last 300 years.”

This message can be retrieved more than 30 years after the movement adopted by the Bar Association of India (BCI). Also, from March 15, the Indian legal sector is open to any law firm that wants to enter the country of over 1,400 million people. albeit with conditions.

According to the Rules for the Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and International Law Firms framed by the Bar Association of India, foreign lawyers are not allowed to appear in courts other than statutory boards. Basically, it only allows the practice or work of lawyers in arbitration and international law matters.

“Above all, foreign lawyers must participate in attracting investment, such as mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, drawing up contracts,” explains José María Viñales, partner at Squire Patton Boggs.

who will come

While a few international law firms have previously tried to establish a presence in India, they have had to do so by bringing in local firms that operate independently but carry the international firm’s brand.

We should not forget that this liberalization is happening in the context of the Free Trade Agreement between India and the UK, which has been in the making for some time. The two countries are in talks to allow British lawyers and law firms to enter India, which is expected to be among the top three economies in the world.

Given the country’s domestic growth, the presence of many foreign companies and the high involvement in cross-border transactions and growing arbitration cases, the UK legal services industry sees the Indian market as lucrative. Before the promulgation of the ICP Rules, all foreign lawyers could expect was to enter and leave India for a short period of time as per the Indian Supreme Court ruling.

According to the Indian Bar Association notification, the registration fee for foreign lawyers and law firms is $25,000 for barristers and $50,000 for law firms. These registrations are valid for five years and are renewable.

“Any international company that wants to do business in banking and insurance in the country will feel more confident if they have the advice of a trusted lawyer,” explains Vinales, who is betting on companies like Dentons. Legal market. “Canadian firm Gowling WLG is also likely to complete the landing,” says Squire’s partner.

The Indian legal market has adopted a stable framework for commercial arbitration and improved its practices, creating an environment for a globally competitive and reliable international arbitration center over time. The Singapore International Arbitration Center (SIAC) has become a hub for many Indian firms for its location, efficiency and speed. Relaxation of BCI rules now presents both an opportunity and a challenge.

However, experts warn of potential problems with the reciprocity policy. This implies that if a Spanish law firm wants to open an office in India, another law firm in the country must open its doors in our legal market. They also warn of how traditional the Indian legal system is, which is a hindrance to foreign lawyers.

However, the opening of India’s legal services sector helps reflect the country’s contract enforcement system, the speed of arbitration and litigation, and the cost to a growing economy with great potential.