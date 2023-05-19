A Nevada man has added $45 million to his Metaverse and cryptocurrency fraud indictment

Federal Public Prosecution alleged On Friday, a Nevada man helped defraud 10,000 investors out of more than $45 million by promoting a bogus metaverse project with his cryptocurrency that would one day be sold for trillions of dollars.

57-year-old Las Vegas resident Brian Lee was named in the replacement indictment Because of his involvement in an alleged investment fraud scheme called CoinDeal. Lee was charged with conspiracy, mail fraud, wire fraud and criminal monetary transactions. Indictments in the broader case date back to June last year.

Lee worked alongside three other individuals to convince investors that CoinDeal was a legitimate family of companies developing virtual reality products, federal prosecutors alleged. Lee and his co-conspirators also said they were in talks with a “potential consortium of wealthy buyers,” according to the indictment.

CoinDeal’s promoters told investors that the money was needed to pay operating expenses for the sale to materialize, as Lee and his co-conspirators were promised substantial returns. In fact, prosecutors said, the alleged fraudsters spent lavishly on luxury cars and real estate.

The indictment, which was overturned, says the conspirators wrongly named two billionaires as part of the potential buying group. Billionaire-1 is described as the founder and CEO of an “online retail company”, and Billionaire-2 as the founder and CEO of an “electric car company”.

Although no names are attached to the indictment, these two descriptions match the characteristics of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (although he is not actually a founder), two of the richest people in the world.

Prosecutors said Lee acted under the direction of Neil Chandran, who “presented himself as the owner” of the conglomerate, and along with Michael Glaspie, a Florida man who helped raise the investors’ money.

Lee was not named to the Securities and Exchange Commission for the month of January complaint. But Chandran and Glaspie along with five others have been charged for their role in the CoinDeal investment scheme with the unregistered offering and sale of securities.

Prosecutors also charged another unnamed conspirator, “Frad-1”, for allegedly collecting and laundering money for Chandran. The SEC charged a Nevada man, Gary Davidson, who matched the description of Individual-1.

Chandran is arrested Accused in June 2022, while Glaspie pleaded guilty to wire fraud in February.

Chandran is described as a “repeated securities law violator and a convicted felon” in the SEC complaint. The SEC alleged that he and his backers “targeted mostly inexperienced investors,” claiming that his technology would be sold for “trillions of dollars” to a billionaire-backed bogus consortium.

