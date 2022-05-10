A “mixed” sunspot has just released a huge solar flare

Scientists are monitoring a sunspot that unleashed a Category X flare during an “identity crisis,” according to SpaceWeather.com.

Magnified auroras could be viewed if a coronal mass ejection of charged particles ejected from AR3006 “mixed” sunspot, whose glowing explosion directed toward Land Tuesday (May 10) at 9:55 a.m. EDT (1355 GMT).

The glow was captured on camera by NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory and stimulate a Radio emission alert by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a shortwave radio blackout in the Atlantic Ocean region.

The sun produced a class X glow on May 10, 2022. (Image credit: NASA/SDO/ESA/helioviewer.org)

AR3006’s polarity is the opposite of what scientists expect, making sunspots ‘interesting and dangerous,’ SpaceWeather.com advertiser. (sunspot polarity governed by the current solar cycle.) “If AR3006 erupted today, it would be geo-effective. The sunspot is directly facing Earth,” the site added.

According to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, which monitors solar flares and other eruptions, a coronal mass ejection (CME) may follow today’s glare. Ejected coronal masses are massive explosions of solar material belched by the sun, and scientists can predict whether one will follow a glow based on the radio signature. As of 12 noon EST (1700 GMT), The agency said that CME “might be likely,” pending further feedback.

Generally, The aurora borealis may happen If the CME intersects with the magnetic field lines of our planet. The result is usually a harmless sky show with gas particles glowing in the atmosphere.

Today’s flare is rated as an X1.5 class event, which puts it on the weak side for the strongest class of flare. The sun has launched several explosions of roughly the same force in the past month, along with a group of medium-sized flare bombs. The peak of the Sun’s activity is expected in 2025, but there are many sunspots on its surface at the moment.

In rare cases, CMEs can generate problems with efficient infrastructure such as power lines and satellites, which is why scientists keep a close eye on space weather with many of the missions staring at our sun.

Both NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) monitor the sun all the time; In addition, NASA operates Parker Solar Probe The mission, which takes place periodically near our sun, is to understand how the extremely hot outer atmosphere affects solar flares and other phenomena.

