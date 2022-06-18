A massive fire broke out in the Shanghai complex in Sinopec, killing one person

On Saturday, a massive fire broke out at the headquarters of a petrochemical facility in southeast Shanghai, and at least one person died.

The fire started around 4 a.m. at an ethylene glycol processing unit owned by Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical, a state-owned oil company headquartered in an industrial park in the suburb of Jinshan.

The company said in a statement posted on Chinese social media that the firefighters were able to control the fire the account. Sinopec said a “third-party driver” died in the disaster and that one of its employees was injured.