A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook northeastern India and damaged some buildings

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook the northeastern Indian state of Assam on Wednesday, causing cracks in the walls and floors of some structures. However, none of the victims were immediately registered.

The US Geological Survey confirmed the quake was at a depth of 34 km near the town of Tekiyajuli, 140 km north of the main city of Guwahati.

Fearing a new earthquake, people in the area fled their homes, and some confirmed that the quake had caused structural damage to their homes.

Residents in the area fled their homes Anwar Hazarika / Reuters

“We do not have a record of victims, but we do see pictures and videos of major damage,” Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said.

Initially, the European Seismological Center (EMSC) in the Mediterranean estimated the magnitude of the earthquake as 6.2. However, this was eventually corrected in a magnitude 6 earthquake.

We do not have a record of victims, but we do see pictures and videos of major damage





Himanta Biswa SharmaMinister of Health





Disaster managers in India are constantly evaluating reports of destruction and casualties, one of the officials confirmed, who currently wants to remain anonymous.

Read more