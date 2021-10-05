A journey that filled the Beatles with the spirituality of India | Culture

Paul McCartney, John Lennon and the Ringo Star saw George Harrison playing the zither when he visited India in 1968. Garden Press

It all started The Beatles Finished with an Indian restaurant in London and retreat India Three years later. It was 1965 and the band, in full swing, had dinner near Twickenham Studios, where they recorded the album. Help !, George Harrison He absorbed the music of a Siddhar and listened to an iconic Indian string instrument and began to soak up a culture. LiverpoolIn February 1968 he traveled to the former British colony. This phase of meditation and art reflection marked the evolution of training and for John Lennon it no longer felt like “cage monkeys”. So they started a strong relationship Ravi Shankar, An artisan who enlightened them on Indian spirituality, he impressed them in influencing their music.

All of these are appreciated at the exhibition The Beatles and India, It can be found for free at Casa de la India de Valladolid Until November 7th. Photos, tools, books, letters and posts at the exhibition The Beatles’ related companies and photographer Grandma Boyd, Harrison’s ex-wife or Sukanya Shankar, Widow of the legendary Indian musician. During the tour, visitors listen to current editions of Indian authors on themes John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Star.

Four Beatles, with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in India in 1968.

Guillermo Rodriguez, director of the Valladolid House of India, describes the songs as “closing the circle” that opened in 1968, which influenced his later works. Many of them have been included in his latest albums, Band, Known as White Album. Rodriguez shared this method between the artists and the various people around them Ashram, A spiritually retreating house, was “a turning point” towards the dissolution of the whole. Meditation and friction were at their peak for a long time, leading to a “sunset” two years later.

The three-site tour of the only museum in Spain dedicated to India begins with details of the Beatles’ visit to the Rishikesh area for baptism in transcendental meditation. A year ago, Brian Epstein, the band’s representative and nicknamed The Fifth Beatle, died, and there was a “vacuum” among artists due to his absence, which was another reason to travel to an Asian country. There they received Anglophile urban youth United Kingdom After independence in 1947, he reunited with Western culture driven by radio and early television.

Display of the exhibition about the Beatles and India at Valladolid. Javier Alvarez

Blanca de la Torre, overseer of the exhibition, emphasizes the value of this gold in “metaphor” rather than “physics” terms, as it can only be achieved by the “dialogue between East and West” that arose from this stage of meditation. By an event similar to Beatlemania. Meenakashi Laki, India’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Culture, praised in an email how the Beatles brightened their country’s culture and changed the key Western thinking of reducing cultural potential to “a few beauties”. Similarly, he comments that musicians have expanded autonomous symbols such as the sitar and the internationally. Yoga Or clothing. “The colonial powers presented India as a poor nation, suddenly, in response to the identity crisis of the much-desired mob in the West,” he defends.

A documentary that collects images, sounds and audiovisual content at the time illustrates the anticipation created by musicians. The exhibition will conclude during the Valladolid Film Festival Seminchi, which runs a film marathon from Liverpool in October, marking the 60th anniversary of the band’s first concert. The visitor can also access a “high-speed” area with a reflection of the bayano, a typical Indian tree whose branches reach the ground and can be mistaken for roots. White banners hang from it White Album, With songs showing Indian influence in this position. An example Dear Wisdom, Lennon composed music for the actress’ sister Mia FarrowThe two men who had come with them to retreat, encouraged her to leave the room where she had meditated for hours.

The Beatles host Indian Maharishi Manesh Yogi in Wales, with millions of followers around the world. A.P.

The impact of the experience is different for each member of the band. The Ringo Star, which lasted only 10 days there, complained bitterly about food and flies, and Paul McCartney, who was out for five weeks, was the first to leave. George Harrison was interested in this discovery, and then made another trip with Shankar through South Asia, the main person for whom played the entire site of the gallery. Revolution. Another Beatles song, Across the universe (1968), containing the mantra of Hindu relaxation Jai Guru Dev Om. Curiosity about this culture filled Harrison, who even incorporated the spiritual symbol of “Om” into his planes.

One of the unique items on display is the gold record received for a concert in New York in 1971, considered the first international charity in history to support Bangladesh, condemning the famines and hardships of this nation. “It’s priceless,” Rodriguez explains. Many of the artists who have recreated the soundtrack to the rooms will confirm the director of Casa de la India and go to Valladolid to perform at the film festival. There is still “a surprise” to come, the slide, but it all depends on the habits that hold it. What does not bother India is the misinterpretation that Lennon uttered in 1964, “We are more famous than Jesus Christ”: “They have 30,000 gods, and they do not care much about it.”