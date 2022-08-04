A huge crater has been discovered in Chile near a mining site: NPR

Caption switch Johann Godoy/AFP via Getty Images Johann Godoy/AFP via Getty Images

It’s very deep.

At 656 feet from top to bottom, the hole that opened in Chile over the weekend can fit the Washington Monument inside—while saving about 100 feet.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the huge crater near the mining town of Tierra Amarilla.

The stream is also very wide. After it was found on Saturday, the National Geology and Mining Service, also called Sernageomin, First estimate of the country Approximately 82 feet wide. But the stream proved to be much larger upon further inspection. On Tuesday, the agency said it The width is approximately 105 feet. (Washington Monument only 55 feet wide at its base.)

Agency Director David Montenegro said: A statement to Reuters.

The land on which the stream appeared is owned by the Canadian Lundin Mining Corp and is located near Minera Ojos del Salado for copper mining operations.

The company said on Monday that the stream remained stable since its discovery.

One of the nearby mines is also being monitored and there has been no movement related to the pit. “As a precaution, development work in the Alcaparrosa Underground Mine area has been temporarily suspended…” the company added.

While investigators are still working to determine the cause of the stream, some people on Twitter are chime in with their own theories.