A hilarious movie from India on Netflix, perfect for a rainy weekend

There is a Best Indian movies to watch on Netflix this weekend . About Love: The Mystery of the Jackfruit , directed by Yashvardhan Mishra and starring Sanya Malhotra and Anand Joshi. With a slightly absurd humor, this good movie will give you a good time.

Jackfruit is a fruit and the whole mystery of this comedy is to find the criminal and inhuman thief who stole two kilos of jackfruit, which is so prized by its rich owner that he will not hesitate to trouble the local police to find the villain.

With a very Bollywood touch, the film uses specific animation techniques to make it look even more exaggerated and ridiculous. This, combined with the ridiculous looks worn by the protagonists, makes it irresistible.

Synopsis: Jackfruit Mystery, a movie coming to Netflix this weekend

“After two precious jackfruits go missing from a politician’s garden, a dedicated police officer’s search for the truth yields unexpected results,” Netflix says in its synopsis. Summary.

Love: The Mystery of Jackfruits

Actors of Love: The Mystery of the Jackfruit