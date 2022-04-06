A geomagnetic storm hits Earth today after the fuse exploded from the sun

Activity on the Sun’s surface sends a series of eruptions and bursts of energy into space.

The Earth is expected to experience a solar storm on Wednesday and Thursday due to the increased activity of the sun. This forecast was made by the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Twitter that a coronal mass ejection (CME) of about 25-degree filaments ejected from the sun on March 3. As a result, geomagnetic storms will hit Earth late on April 6 (Wednesday).

G1 (minor) watch the geomagnetic storm for April 6-7. pic.twitter.com/ft9XyK4pa1 – NOAA Space Weather (NWSSWPC) April 4, 2022

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast said the storm was likely to extend into April 7 (Thursday).

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said the Earth-bound geomagnetic storm would be small, categorizing it as G1. Geomagnetic storms are classified between G1 and G5, the latter being the strongest.

Aside from pushing the aurora borealis at higher altitudes, this storm can affect electrical systems, including power grids and power plants, radio and satellite communications, and navigation systems.

A second filamentous eruption occurred on March 4, but it appears that the CME from this event will not affect Earth.

What is a geomagnetic storm?

According to NOAAit is a significant perturbation of the Earth’s magnetosphere that occurs when there is a very efficient exchange of energy from the solar wind into the space environment surrounding the Earth.

These storms are caused by changes in the solar wind that produce large changes in currents, plasma, and fields in the Earth’s magnetosphere.

A powerful geomagnetic storm – G4 or G5 – could cause changes to life on Earth and damage anything that runs on electricity.

This is not the first time this year that the Earth has experienced a geomagnetic storm. In February, the Starlink project, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, was dealt a severe blow when a geomagnetic storm destroyed 40 of its satellites.