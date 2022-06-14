A cultural endeavor in India with the Valladolid logo

At the Visva-Bharati University, founded by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore in Santiniketan, 160 km from Calcutta, the Gaborone and Gaza de la India Charities have organized the second edition of the international art project ‘Ambito’. The first edition, by Spanish artist Cristobal Cabaron, began its journey in Mula (Murcia) in February this year.

The Spanish artist, who has been invited by the Government of India as a distinguished observer of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations with the Gabarron Foundation and the Casa de la India Foundation, co-organizers of the event, visited the Faculty of Arts today.

‘Ambito’, the main event to commemorate the thirtieth anniversary of the Cabaron Foundation, chose Visva-Bharati University as its venue to coincide with events commemorating the centenary in 1921, created by one of the greatest figures in culture. Indian: Rabindranath Tagore (1861-1941) who suggested cultural collaboration and the arts as tools for transforming society.

Cabaron, who did the ‘action painting’ on a 3 x 9 meter canvas, invited famous artists, musicians and experts from Santiniketan, Calcutta and other cities in India for the ‘Ambito’ version with Valladolid’s choreographer and choreographer. She specializes in the art performances of Monica de la Fuente of India.

‘Ambito Santiniketan’ is managed by Guillermo Rodriguez, director and literary critic of Casa de la India, and co-authored by Soumik Dutta, art critic and professor of art history, and Soma Bhoomik, a professor of art history and sister art professor at Visva-Bharati University. Nivedita University also hosts an audiovisual documentary production team led by Professor Jumur Dutta Gupta.

Ambito Santiniketan’s institutional sponsors include the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), the Indian Embassy in Spain, Cervantes and the Spanish Embassy in India.

After passing through India, the next edition will take place in Wiesenberg (Germany) on June 18 in Germany, in New York (USA) in September, on the island of Koso (Malta) in October, and at the Pei Wu Sculpture Park in November. In El-Bahnasa (Egypt), in December in Kathmandu (Nepal). 2023 editions are being prepared in Australia, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica-Mexico, China, Ghana-South Africa, Qatar and Spain.