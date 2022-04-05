April 6, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

A bus-sized asteroid will fly safely near Earth today and you can watch it live online

Iris Pearce April 6, 2022

This evening presents an exciting show for sky watchers – and asteroid Small house size will come close to the ground but safely.

According to NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS)asteroid 2022 GN1 will pass within 79,000 miles (127,000 km) of Earth, or about a third of the distance between a land and the the moon, later this evening. Although space rock is classified as “A potentially dangerous asteroid“By CNEOS, due to its close proximity to Earth, the asteroid will not affect our planet.

