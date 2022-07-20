A brutal heat wave travels from the UK and France to Central Europe

Comment on this story Suspension

Harsh heat wave brought Record temperatures for Britain Parts of France are expected to move east through Central Europe on Wednesday, and scientists have warned of “very high levels” of ozone pollution across large parts of the continent as temperatures rise. The death toll rose from a thermal dome that sprang from a sprawling region of high pressure over western Europe, with Portugal alone reporting more than 1,000 deaths from the latest heat wave. The Portuguese Institute of the Seas and Atmospheres issued an “orange” warning of hot weather on Wednesday, which is the maximum.

And the German weather service expected the heat focus to shift east, after the country recorded the hottest day of the year so far on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching 103.1 degrees (39.5 degrees Celsius) in the west of the country.

Cities in Belgium and the Netherlands also Recorded temperatures Above 100 degrees on Tuesday, just shy of the records set in the July 2019 heat wave, According to weather historian Maximiliano Herrera.

Meanwhile, firefighters in France, Spain, Greece and Britain battled bushfires exacerbated by rising temperatures. Authorities ordered a hospital in the Athens area to evacuate.

London Fire Brigade announce A major incident occurred on Tuesday as firefighters battled several major fires across the city, from Wembley in the north to Croydon in the south. Dozens of residents were forced to flee as houses, vehicles and pastures were set on fire. Clouds of smoke rose over parts of the Thames. See also Finland and Sweden could soon join NATO, spurred on by the Russian war in Ukraine

Extreme drought conditions and extreme heat have sharply increased the chances of wildfires spreading, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Monitoring Service. Much of Western Europe in ‘grave fire danger’ He said Tuesday.

Besides increasing carbon emissions from wildfires, Copernican scientists warn that “very high levels” of heat wave ozone pollution could affect northern and western Europe in the coming days.

At lower altitudes, ozone is a major component of urban smog, according to Mark Barrington, a leading Copernican scholar.

“The potential effects of severe ozone pollution on human health could be significant in terms of respiratory and cardiovascular disease,” he said in a statement.

As some experts have pointed to the human-affected role of climate change in record temperatures, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a “Moment for Nature” on Tuesday.

“Our lifestyles – based on production, consumption, de-pollution and pollution – have brought us to this dire state,” Guterres said. He said in a video message.