May 21, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

A Boeing Starliner docks at the International Space Station for the first time

A Boeing Starliner docks at the International Space Station for the first time

Iris Pearce May 21, 2022 6 min read

Boeing’s Starliner capsule arrived at the International Space Station Friday night (May 20), marking a major milestone for the space giant’s quest to transport NASA astronauts to and from orbit.

Go Starliner aboard an Atlas 5 rocket from United Launch Alliance Thursday evening (May 19), as it embarked on a crucial unmanned mission to the station called Orbital Flight Test 2 (OFT-2). After about 22 hours, starliner She began focusing on the International Space Station, performing a series of flybys, approaches, and retreats designed to showcase her rendezvous pieces.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

How to watch the Boeing Starliner capsule attempt to dock at the International Space Station

May 21, 2022 Iris Pearce
5 min read

The ghostly invisible “mirror world” may be the cause of the cosmological debate with the Hubble constant

May 20, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

NASA’s Voyager 1 sends mysterious data from outside our solar system

May 20, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

6 min read

A Boeing Starliner docks at the International Space Station for the first time

May 21, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

Warriors points against Mavericks, points fast: Golden State beats 19 points behind to comfortably beat Dallas

May 21, 2022 Teri Riley
3 min read

EA has been deep in merger talks with NBCUniversal

May 21, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Wordle 335 May 20 Hints – Struggling with Wordle today? THREE CLUES TO HELP ANSWER | Games | entertainment

May 21, 2022 Louie Daves